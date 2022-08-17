'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Samsung 3.1.2ch Q700A Q Series soundbar unexpectedly dropped in price by 47% today, so for only $369, you can upgrade your TV system. This price is the lowest we've ever seen it.
This soundbar not only features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for theater-like quality sound that brings you a 3D surround sound audio experience from a single soundbar and a subwoofer, but it also uses Q Symphony technology. For those that are new to the Q Symphony feature, it perfectly synchronizes with your QLED TV and enhances the fully immersive audio.
Aside from the Q Symphony, the speakers also use Acoustic Beam technology, too. Coupled with three channels, one subwoofer, and two up-firing channels to make sure you can hear dialogue when you need to or can enjoy that loud explosion in the action movie you're watching.
The best part is that if you opted to use Amazon smart home devices, the soundbar provides Alexa-enabled features to control the channels, volume, and more.
$369 is the lowest price we've seen on this soundbar – and one of the first times the price has actually dropped. We highly recommend that you pick this up today since it very well could be a daily deal. You can pick it up for the $369 price tag at both Amazon and Walmart, depending on your retailer preference.
And, if you haven't already done so, be sure to pick up a TV to go with it. As a reminder, this pairing works best with a Samsung QLED TV, and we recommend opting for the Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED TV.