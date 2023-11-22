'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Save $1900 on this outdoor TV during Walmart's Black Friday event
The weather may be getting colder, but that means you can take advantage of end-of-season sales as well as steep Black Friday discounts on outdoor entertainment gear. And at Walmart, you can save $1900 on the 55-inch Furrion Aurora partial sun outdoor TV to prep your patio, deck, and outdoor entertainment spaces for next Spring and Summer.
The body of the Furrion outdoor TV has been specially designed and built to protect delicate electronics from moisture, dust and debris, and even insects. The 55-inch screen gives you great 4K resolution with HDR10 support for enhanced color and detailing, while the anti-glare coating on the LED panel helps improve visibility on sunny days. It even has an adaptive brightness mode that automatically monitors ambient light and adjusts screen brightness for a better viewing experience in almost any environment.
And unlike some other outdoor TVs, the Furrion Aurora comes equipped with all of the smart TV features you've come to expect as standard for home entertainment. You'll get access to a preloaded suite of popular apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+ so you can start streaming right out of the box. And with 3 HDMI inputs, you can connect weatherproof sound bars or playback devices for more ways to entertain guests, friends, and family.