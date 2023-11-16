'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Save 42% off this cutting-edge golf simulator package
Avid golfers know that the secret to improving their game is lots of practice. Unfortunately, sometimes weather, work, and other obligations get in the way. But now you can not only play golf whenever and wherever you choose, you can get expert analysis of your game with every swing you take with the TruGolf Mini golf simulator.
Right now, get the TruGolf Mini golf simulator for just $230, a savings of 42% off.
The Impact Trainer is weighted to mimic the feel of an actual golf shot and TruGolf Mini sensor collects valuable real-time data. TruGolf's E6 CONNECT Software can recreate golf's unique physics, so after every swing you take, the software performs an in-depth analysis of all ball and club data that is generated. Four critical characteristics of your swing are captured: the angle of your club face, angle of attack, tempo of your swing, and path of your club.
All of that means you can constantly improve your golf game as you enjoy 18 modes of play and 16 mini-games on more than 100 golf courses - including 3D versions of world-famous courses, plus 13 chip and putt ranges and four driving ranges. There are challenges and exercises designed for everyday golfers to improve their skills.
The simulator is so small and lightweight that you can take it with you anywhere and use it with your PC or iOS mobile devices. In addition to the simulator, this bundle includes the TruGolf Mini Sensor, E6 CONNECT Software, a swing path map, the impact trainer, and free shipping within the contiguous US.