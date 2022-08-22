/>
Sony TV deal: Save $770 on a 75-inch X80J series TV during Best Buy's sale

Best Buy's sale is not to be missed if you want an impressive TV for your living room.
charlie-osborne
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
Sony KD-75X80J BRAVIA X80J Series

The Sony 75" class X80J 4K UHD smart Google TV is currently on sale at Best Buy, allowing you to save $770 in a limited clearance sale. Once they're gone, they're gone -- but for now, this TV's typical $1,399 price tag has been slashed to only $629.

Sony 75" UHD smart TV

 $629 at Best Buy

Ahead of Labor Day, US retailers are gearing up to use the celebration as an opportunity to boost sales for a few weeks -- as well as clear out older stock to make room for new products. 

This gives consumers the chance to take advantage of some great deals, including Best Buy's offer for this Sony TV. The television set comes with a 75" LED display, coming in at 4K Ultra HD (2160p) for showing crisp and vibrant content. The TV's refresh rate is 60GHz.

Aside from its impressive size, the 2021 Sony TV has the smart features you would expect in modern TVs, including internet connectivity for streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Hulu.

Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built-in, allowing users to control their devices through a remote or their voice.

You might also want to consider open box deals, which are returned models in varying levels of condition. At the time of writing, several are available for local pickup, with the lowest priced at $377.

