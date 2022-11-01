'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Adorama is hosting a 14 Days of Deals sale, and if you're looking to save cash on high-quality gaming equipment, now is the time to invest. One of our favorite devices from the sale is the SteelSeries Apex 7 mechanical keyboard. Right now, it's on sale for only $110-- saving you $50.
The RGB keyboard offers mechanical gaming switches that are guaranteed for over 50 million key presses. But what makes this keyboard really great for gamers is the built-in OLED screen. It offers notifications for Discord, game info, profiles, and more, so you can keep an eye on your messages without pausing your game.
The frame is composed of Aircraft grade aluminum alloy that's designed to withstand a lifetime of use -- it's known for unbreakable durability. You'll also get a keyboard with 100% anti-ghosting and 104 key rollovers, meaning the keyboard will register every single keypress no matter how fast the inputs are made -- a life-saving spec during gaming.
One of the features I absolutely require in a keyboard these days is a wrist rest for personal comfort. This keyboard offers a detachable magnetic wrist rest that clicks into place. Whether you need it or don't, you can customize this option to suit your needs.
To save $50 on this great keyboard, add it to your cart today for only $110. You can also check out our other picks for the best gaming keyboards that can give you the advantage during PvP games, boss battles, and more.