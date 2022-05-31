/>
SteelSeries spring sale: Here are the 4 best deals for gamers

Save up to 40% on SteelSeries' gaming accessories during its spring sale. Upgrade your setup with new headsets, mice, and more.
rebeccaisaacs169.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wired HeadSet
SteelSeries Arctis Pro (save $31)
Best wireless headset deal
View now View at SteelSeries
SteelSeries Rival 650 Wireless Mouse
SteelSeries Rival 650 (save $50)
Best wireless mouse deal
View now View at Amazon
SteelSeries Apex 7 Keyboard
SteelSeries Apex 7 (save $23)
Best mechanical gaming keyboard deal
View now View at Amazon
SteelSeries Aerox 3 Mouse
SteelSeries Aerox 3 (save $13)
Best customizable wired mouse deal
View now View at SteelSeries

SteelSeries has been busy this spring. First, it launched its latest flagship headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro. Next, the company launched its spring sale where, from now through June 2, you can save up to 40% on select gaming equipment and accessories for your PC.

Whether you're looking for a new gaming mouse or a headset with spatial audio, SteelSeries has you covered. We checked out each deal, taking into account not only our experiences with the products on sale, but also reviewers' input to make sure that anything we recommend is a truly great investment. 

We've rounded up the best deals below, so be sure to take a look and spring for some new PC gaming equipment during SteelSeries' spring sale. (Keep in mind that orders of $50 or more ship for free.)

SteelSeries Arctis Pro (save $31)

Best wireless headset deal
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wired HeadSet
SteelSeries
  • Current Price: $148
  • Original Price: $179

Featuring 40mm Neodymium Drivers, the Arctis Pro is one of the best headsets on the market -- and one of the best Spring Sale deals. The wired headset has a frequency response of up to 40,000Hz, and its microphone uses bi-directional noise canceling. This allows you to communicate with your friends clearly when it's a matter of winning or losing. 

The lowest price we've seen is $146, so the $148 price tag is pretty spot-on for an amazing deal. We do not expect this headset to drop any lower in the foreseeable future, even with the release of the Nova Pro wireless headset.

View now at SteelSeries

SteelSeries Rival 650 (save $50)

Best wireless mouse deal
SteelSeries Rival 650 Wireless Mouse
  • Current Price: $69
  • Original Price: $119

Cut the cord from your gaming setup and pick up the SteelSeries Rival 650. It delivers 1ms response times for optimal gaming in conjunction with its TrueMove3 optical sensor that provides accurate 1 to 1 tracking precision. If you run out of wireless battery, just 15 minutes of charging will get you up to 10 more hours of gaming.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Rival 650.

View now at Amazon

SteelSeries Apex 7 (save $23)

Best mechanical gaming keyboard deal
SteelSeries Apex 7 Keyboard
SteelSeries
  • Current Price: $136
  • Original Price: $159

The Apex 7 is a great option for mechanical keyboards, and it's currently 15% off. It comes with a magnetic wrist rest for ergonomic comfort, and you can personalize the RGB illumination. You'll also get a dedicated OLED display that can give quick commands during gaming, from controlling volume to adjusting Discord.

This is the lowest price we've seen.

View now at Amazon

SteelSeries Aerox 3 (save $13)

Best customizable wired mouse deal
SteelSeries Aerox 3 Mouse
SteelSeries
  • Current Price: $37
  • Original Price: $50

A customizable Aerox 3 mouse is currently 35% off the original price, which is great for those who want to add flair to their gaming setup while retaining the 59g lightweight feel and the IP54 water and dust resistance. You can choose from a number of different colors of mice bodies and cords. If you absolutely cannot stand a wired connection, it's only another $30 for a wireless customized option. As a reminder, any custom mice cannot be returned or exchanged, so choose your mouse wisely.

This is the lowest price we've seen on the customizable option for the Aerox 3 mouse. 

View now at SteelSeries

