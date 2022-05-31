SteelSeries has been busy this spring. First, it launched its latest flagship headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro. Next, the company launched its spring sale where, from now through June 2, you can save up to 40% on select gaming equipment and accessories for your PC.
Whether you're looking for a new gaming mouse or a headset with spatial audio, SteelSeries has you covered. We checked out each deal, taking into account not only our experiences with the products on sale, but also reviewers' input to make sure that anything we recommend is a truly great investment.
We've rounded up the best deals below, so be sure to take a look and spring for some new PC gaming equipment during SteelSeries' spring sale. (Keep in mind that orders of $50 or more ship for free.)
Featuring 40mm Neodymium Drivers, the Arctis Pro is one of the best headsets on the market -- and one of the best Spring Sale deals. The wired headset has a frequency response of up to 40,000Hz, and its microphone uses bi-directional noise canceling. This allows you to communicate with your friends clearly when it's a matter of winning or losing.
The lowest price we've seen is $146, so the $148 price tag is pretty spot-on for an amazing deal. We do not expect this headset to drop any lower in the foreseeable future, even with the release of the Nova Pro wireless headset.
Cut the cord from your gaming setup and pick up the SteelSeries Rival 650. It delivers 1ms response times for optimal gaming in conjunction with its TrueMove3 optical sensor that provides accurate 1 to 1 tracking precision. If you run out of wireless battery, just 15 minutes of charging will get you up to 10 more hours of gaming.
This is the lowest price we've seen for the Rival 650.
The Apex 7 is a great option for mechanical keyboards, and it's currently 15% off. It comes with a magnetic wrist rest for ergonomic comfort, and you can personalize the RGB illumination. You'll also get a dedicated OLED display that can give quick commands during gaming, from controlling volume to adjusting Discord.
This is the lowest price we've seen.
A customizable Aerox 3 mouse is currently 35% off the original price, which is great for those who want to add flair to their gaming setup while retaining the 59g lightweight feel and the IP54 water and dust resistance. You can choose from a number of different colors of mice bodies and cords. If you absolutely cannot stand a wired connection, it's only another $30 for a wireless customized option. As a reminder, any custom mice cannot be returned or exchanged, so choose your mouse wisely.
This is the lowest price we've seen on the customizable option for the Aerox 3 mouse.