'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Step back into childhood with this epic Atari Game Station for $70
Playing video games is a pastime that's changed rapidly since everyone seemed to start gaming online. For those who are around for the onset of the gaming era, you might be nostalgic for systems like Atari, and you might even get a kick out of the opportunity to share those systems with your kids, nieces, nephews, and even grandkids. With this limited-time deal, you can.
This open-box My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro Video Game Console comes with over 200 games and it's on sale for just $70. Officially licensed by Atari, this is a nostalgic buy that's sure to bring some joy upon delivery.
The 200 games that come with this console are all built in, so even though it's an older style of system, you can enjoy the new-age comfort of keeping everything in one place. Plus you won't have to worry about having plastic cartridges strewn about your floors and house. Some of the popular titles included in this package are Asteroids®, Centipede®, PONG®, Breakout®, Missile Command®, and Warlords.®
This purchase comes with two original Atari joysticks with built-in paddles for games that require them. This advanced system also comes with the ability to save games where you left off and it can make gaming a bit more exciting and fun with dynamic RGB red lights embedded in it too.
The fact that this system is open-box means that it might have been previously returned or repackaged, but that it's also been tested to turn on with factory settings. It's also promised to include the original accessories.
This open-box My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro Video Game Console with 200+ games is on sale for just $70 now.