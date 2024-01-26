Step back into childhood with this epic Atari Game Station for $70

This officially licensed Atari is only $70. StackSocial

Playing video games is a pastime that's changed rapidly since everyone seemed to start gaming online. For those who are around for the onset of the gaming era, you might be nostalgic for systems like Atari, and you might even get a kick out of the opportunity to share those systems with your kids, nieces, nephews, and even grandkids. With this limited-time deal, you can.

This open-box My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro Video Game Console comes with over 200 games and it's on sale for just $70. Officially licensed by Atari, this is a nostalgic buy that's sure to bring some joy upon delivery.

The 200 games that come with this console are all built in, so even though it's an older style of system, you can enjoy the new-age comfort of keeping everything in one place. Plus you won't have to worry about having plastic cartridges strewn about your floors and house. Some of the popular titles included in this package are Asteroids®, Centipede®, PONG®, Breakout®, Missile Command®, and Warlords.®

This purchase comes with two original Atari joysticks with built-in paddles for games that require them. This advanced system also comes with the ability to save games where you left off and it can make gaming a bit more exciting and fun with dynamic RGB red lights embedded in it too.

The fact that this system is open-box means that it might have been previously returned or repackaged, but that it's also been tested to turn on with factory settings. It's also promised to include the original accessories.

