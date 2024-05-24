The 98-inch TCL S5 TV is just $2,000 right now with this Memorial Day deal

We tested TCL's 98-inch TV and were impressed. Max Buondonno/ZDNET

If you're in the market for a new, big-screen TV, the 98-inch TCL S5 just dropped to $1,998 at Amazon, letting you save up to $2,000 on one of the largest TVs on the market. Along with a truly impressive screen size, the TCL S5 also offers other features to make your watch party the event of the season. With a $5,000 MSRP, this is a hefty savings on a massive TV.

The LED panel gives you great 4K resolution as well as a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother motion. And with Dolby Vision IQ HDR support, you'll get enhanced detailing and contrast, so you'll never miss a second of action on the field or lose track of the ball during a pass. The S5 also uses DTS Virtual:X audio to create virtual 3D sound for a more immersive experience.

With Bluetooth connectivity as well as 3 HDMI inputs, you can set up a custom home audio system for a true surround sound experience, or you can share highlight videos and photos from your mobile devices with built-in Chromecast. And if you've set up a smart home network, you can connect the S5 to Alexa or Hey Google for hands-free controls.

I've reviewed TCL TVs for ZDNET in the past, and have been impressed by how well-rounded they are for a price that's usually easier on the wallet than competitors like Samsung and LG. ZDNET's Max Buondonno tested out this 98-inch model, and said "I can see this TV making a lot of sense for an immersive entertainment setup," especially considering the low price.

