This Samsung 2022 QLED 4K TV is $200 off for today only

Summer movies may be back at the theater, but you can get cinematic imagery right in your living room with the Samsung QLED TV. As a part of Discover Samsung Week, the tech giant dropped the price of its signature QLED TV by $200.
The deal covers all QN85B TV sizes, whether you want a 55-inch TV or if you want to build up your home theater with the 85-inch model. No matter which one you choose, you'll be getting a great television.
The TV itself is powered by a specialized grid that uses single pixel coloration coupled with dedicated dimming zones to build lifelike, clear images. Plus, whether you enjoy Netflix, Hulu, or just live sports on cable, the TV automatically upscales to 4K thanks to its Neo Quantum Processor.
The TV comes packed with Dolby Atmos sound, so you can enjoy object tracking and surround sound features for a truly immersive TV experience. Those who enjoy connecting their gaming consoles will also appreciate the 120Hz built into the screen display for an ultimate gaming experience.
If this TV sounds like it's the best fit for your needs, you'll need to act fast. This is a daily deal, and supplies are also limited. So when they sell out, they're gone.