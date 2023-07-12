This 8K LG TV is $3,000 off at B&H Photo right now

The LG Nano99 Series is an 8K TV, which means that you'll get four times the resolution of a 4K model and 16 times that of a 1080p FHD television. And while 8K TVs are still quite pricey, you can save $3,000 on the 75-inch LG Nano99 Series right now at B&H Photo during their Prime Day competing sale.

Along with 8K resolution, the LG Nano99 supports Dolby Vision IQ HDR for enhanced contrast, color, and detailing, as well as HDR10 for upscaling content from 4K or 1080p. The LG Nano99 also uses Dolby Atmos to create virtual surround sound for room-filling audio and a more immersive viewing experience for shows, movies, and gaming. Because this 8K TV has both Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, you'll get hands-free voice controls without having to set up a third-party smart speaker. It even works with Apple HomeKit, so you can use Siri for voice controls. You can also use AirPlay 2 for sharing video, music, and photos right from your iOS devices.

The LG Nano99 features Bluetooth connectivity to set up wireless speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers for the ultimate home theater. It also has plenty of HDMI inputs for connecting playback devices and game consoles. And if you've cut the cord with your cable or satellite provider, the Nano99 comes preloaded with a suite of streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video so you can start watching your favorite shows and movies right out of the box.

