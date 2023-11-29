'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This refurbished Apple TV and Siri Remote set is only $75 ahead of the holidays
Some of us remember the days when plasma TVs were the latest and greatest entertainment machines, but now the hype has turned to smart TVs. If you don't want to spend hundreds (or thousands) on a brand-new TV but want app and streaming capabilities, you could get an Apple TV.
While they cost over a hundred dollars at Apple, StackSocial has an early Black Friday deal on a refurbished 4th generation Apple TV bundled with a first generation Siri Remote for just $75.
All your TV needs is an HDMI port to work with the Apple TV. Then, just connect the console to power and turn it on. Browse thousands of apps on the tvOS App Store and download your favorites with 32GB of storage. Add your streaming services for easy access and explore new games to play.
Apple TVs also support AirPlay, allowing you to mirror the screen of another Apple device to your TV. That means you could watch TikTok, display photo slideshows, or use workout apps on the big screen.
Your purchase also includes a first generation Siri Remote for seamless navigation. Use Siri with the built-in microphone to open your favorite apps or play the next episode of a series, or use the touch surface and control buttons to move around manually. Two unique features of the Siri Remote are its volume buttons with compatible TVs and Bluetooth connectivity for controls from any direction.
We mentioned above that this Apple TV and Siri Remote are refurbished, meaning they're slightly older models that have been pre-owned. Besides some light cosmetic imperfections, enjoy high functionality at an incredible value.
Grab your refurbished 4th generation Apple TV and first generation Siri Remote for $75 with this holiday deal, only while supplies last.