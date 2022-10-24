Save 42% on the Treblab HD77 Bluetooth speaker

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It's one of the last weekends before we prepare for the holidays. If you're hosting a Halloween party this October, don't rely on your phone to project spooky tunes. Or maybe you simply want to blast Taylor Swift's new album throughout your home. You're in luck: The Treblab HD77 Wireless Bluetooth speaker just dropped to only $69, saving you $50.
The Treblab speakers project 360-degree HD sound with DualBass double subwoofers that boost audio for any occasion. Thanks to the waterproof design, you can bring the speaker with you everywhere. Plus, the device also features ambient LED lights to enhance your listening experience. You can set up this speaker at the snack table, around the campfire, or in the kitchen to keep the music flowing while you entertain family and friends or bake pumpkin bread.
It comes with built-in PlayXTend energy-saving technology, and with the 5200mAh battery, you'll get up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. The portable Bluetooth device operates up to 33 feet away from your phone, so you can move around your own party or bonfire without any connection issues. If you're hiking, you can hang it from a hand strap or carabiner on your backpack. You can also set up the device to accept phone calls with the built-in microphone.
The Treblab HD77 speaker has an average 4.5-star rating and over 11 thousand reviews. Right now, you can pick up this excellent device for 42% off the original price. You can even buy two and pair them together for a cohesive, synced listening experience. Add it to your cart today to get the Treblab HD77 for only $69.
If you're looking for another option, check out our top picks for portable Bluetooth speakers here. We've also rounded up some of the best budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers, so you can find the best device for your price point and preferences.