'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
They say music can heal the soul, but first, you need the right speaker. With today's busy lifestyle, we do not always have the time to anchor ourselves to a stereo, so instead, anchor your speaker to yourself while you go about your day with a portable speaker.
We've compiled the best portable speakers that connect via Bluetooth so that your music goes with you for any occasion.
Specs: Cost: $168.93 | Volume: 80 decibels | Weight: 7.1 ounces | Battery life: Up to 10 hours | Waterproof rating: IP67
The Sonos Roam offers excellent performance, along with a durable, lightweight design that makes it perfect to handle. It boasts IP67 waterproofing, too, so you can take it with you to the beach or the pool. The speaker connects via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or USB and is very easy to control, thanks to integrations with Apple AirPlay 2, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.
You can also use the Sonos app to control your speaker with Trueplay tuning for premium sound. There is even the ability to connect to other Sonos speakers in your home to hear your favorite songs throughout the house. Sonos Roam uses dual Class-H digital amplifiers with a tweeter and midwoofer for well-rounded sound. It has a 10-hour battery, which is shorter than others on our list, but it takes multiple types of chargers when it is time to recharge.
Specs: Cost: $289.00 | Weight: 13 pounds | Battery life: 12 hours
Gronk Fitness shares with us the Bumpboxx Flare 6, a powerful, bass-heavy speaker that comes decked out in a fun design. It calls upon the retro design from days of old, offering a boombox-style portable speaker that is perfect for your next party or gathering. You can even personalize your speaker with a choice of six different colors. With 150 watts of power, it includes two 6.5" woofers and a 3" tweeter for full-bodied, unapologetic sound. There are also five EQ settings to choose from, plus Bluetooth connectivity for easy listening. Battery run time is 12 hours for extra listening time. And best of all? It comes Gronk-approved.
Specs: Cost: $129.99 | Volume: 85 dB | Weight: 0.85 kg | Battery life: 10 hours | Waterproof rating: N/A
The Edifier MP230 calls upon the 1950s and 1960s, offering an attractive, glossy design using a boutique mesh that is completely at home on your bookshelf or table. Made of wood, the speaker includes a Class-D stereo amplifier with dual full-range drivers and rear passive radiators that create powerful bass and crisp notes through this petite portable speaker. It uses 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity with multiple audio inputs to accommodate several devices. Thanks to its 2600 mAh high-capacity lithium-polymer battery, this speaker has one of the longest-running batteries with 16 hours of play time.
Specs: Cost: $49.95 | Weight: 8.4 oz | Battery life: 10 hours | Waterproof rating: IP67
The JBL Clip 4 is small enough to clip onto a backpack with an ultra-portable, miniature design that is perfect to take with you on the go. Still, you will likely be surprised by the quality of sound this little speaker produces despite its size. It uses a redesigned carabiner to provide better, clearer sound that the whole family can enjoy with simple wirelessly streaming using any Bluetooth device. The speaker is also IP67 waterproof and dustproof for added longevity and durability and comes in a variety of colors, too, so you can personalize your speaker to your personal taste.
Specs: Cost: $59 | Weight: 10 ounces | Battery life: 15 hours | Waterproof rating: IPX7
The Tronsmart T7 is another fun speaker, incorporating three audio modes to enhance your listening experience: extra bass, 3D, and standard. The built-in microphone allows you to make and receive hands-free calls and listen to the other person loud through the speaker. It also uses the latest Bluetooth 5.0 for a smoother connection and an impressive 100-foot transmission range. It can connect to other devices, as well, such as TVs and laptops, in addition to your phone with the Tronsmart App.
The Sonos Roam is the best overall portable speaker thanks to its outstanding performance and sound, including auto Trueplay. It is lightweight and waterproof and comes in a variety of colors.
To see how the Sonos Roam stacks up, here is an overview of the best portable speaker.
Best portable speaker
Cost
Weight
Waterproof rating
Sonos Roam
$168.93
7 oz
IP67
Bumpboxx Flare 6
$399
13 lbs
N/A
Edifier MP230
$129.99
1.87 lbs
N/A
JBL Clip 4
$49.95
8.4 oz
IP67
Tronsmart Force
$59
10 oz
IPX7
To find the best portable speaker you need, consider our expert recommendations to help.
Choose this portable speaker...
If you want...
Sonos Roam
A smart speaker with excellent performance
Bumpboxx Flare 6
To take the party on the go
Edifier MP230
A classic look for modern sound
JBL Clip 4
A speaker made for the nature enthusiast
Tronsmart Force
A built-in subwoofer with your speaker
In searching for the best portable speaker, we use several factors to shape our decision, including these.
The best portable speakers can range in weight considerably. Our picks weigh between seven ounces for the Sonos Roam all the way to 13 pounds when you choose the Gronk Fitness Bumpboxx Flare 6.
The best portable speakers range in cost from $50 to $400.
The average battery life ranges from 10 to 12 hours, depending on the model you choose. However, the battery life of a portable speaker can vary, so be sure to compare your options before selecting the best speaker for your needs.
There are several portable speakers that also caught our eye when searching for the best alternative portable speakers.
For more options, check out our expert picks for the best stereo speakers, the best smart speakers, and the best WiFi speakers!