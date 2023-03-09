You can now buy Roku-branded TVs exclusively at Best Buy

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
In January, Roku announced the company would soon begin selling its own Roku-branded TVs, joining hardware partners like TCL and Hisense in the competitive TV market.
That day has come. Starting Thursday, March 9, you can now visit your local Best Buy store or visit BestBuy.com to buy a Roku TV. That's right, Roku's TVs are a Best Buy exclusive.
Also: The best Roku TVs and players
If you didn't catch the CES 2023 announcement, here's a quick rundown of what to expect from the two different Roku TV lines, the Roku Select and Roku Plus series.
The Roku Select series will be the more affordable line, with sizes ranging from 24 inches to 55 inches, with a mix of 4K and 1080p models. The Roku Plus series will span from 55 inches to 75 inches, all 4K options. The Plus series also boasts a better 4K picture quality, thanks to using a QLED panel, offering better colors and brightness when compared to the Select models.
The Plus series also supports 4K Dolby Vision, automatic brightness, local dimming, and improved Wi-Fi performance thanks to Wi-Fi 6 integration.
Also: The best TVs you can buy right now
Both models come with Roku's Voice Remote Pro, allowing you to use hand-free commands, a lost remote finder feature, programmable shortcut buttons, and a rechargeable battery.
Finally, you'll be able to connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones or earbuds directly to the TV for private listening. That's in addition to the standard private listening feature that Roku's remote already comes with.
Best Buy currently lists the 65-inch Plus Series at $799, while the 65-inch Select Series is $599. Overall, prices range from $149 to $1,199 across the entire lineup.