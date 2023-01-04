CES 2023: Roku builds its own TVs for the first time

As a part of CES 2023, streaming device giant Roku announced that it is expanding its coverage. Starting in Spring 2023, Roku will launch Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs.

The 4K TVs will be the first design built in-house by Roku, who traditionally has partnered with retailers like Amazon and Hisense to build their own TVs. Available in sizes ranging from 24- to 75-inches, the Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will offer Roku Voice Remotes for consumers. Plus Series TVs will expand on the voice controls and offer Roku Voice Remote Pros, presumably with expanded offerings.

"Our goal is to continue to create an even better TV experience for everyone. These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations. The streaming revolution has only just begun," says Mustafa Ozgen, President, Devices, Roku.

Roku will offer its TVs in a variety of sizes so consumers can choose the best model for their spaces. Roku

While no word yet on the specs, initial imaging from Roku shows larger models with nearly bezel-less designs. Expect more details to come in the coming weeks, including pricing and a release date. Consumers will be able to pair the TV with their existing soundbars or opt for the all-new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar that was also announced during the press conference today.

In addition to the TV announcement, the new panels' remotes will still offer features like Find My Remote, Private Listening, and easy access to consumers' favorite content.

The announcement was made as a part of the weeklong US tech conference CES that lasts from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8 in Las Vegas.