It used to be that a pair of headphones meant fussy wires and heavy, cumbersome headsets. Thankfully, that is no longer the case. Today, headphones are more lightweight and even have Bluetooth capability to finally rid yourself of those wires. With Bluetooth, you can connect to your favorite devices without needing to be plugged in.
First, though, you need to know which ones to buy. That is where we come in with the best Bluetooth headphones available today.
Also: Read more about the best headphones you can buy
Tech Specs: Noise cancellation: Yes | Fit: Over-ear | Battery life: 30 hours
The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless is hands-down our favorite pick for the best Bluetooth headphones overall. There is fantastic sound quality from DSEE Extreme technology with excellent noise cancellation using Sony's Dual Noise Sensor technology. Enjoy an impressive 30 hours of battery life with quick charging for an extra boost. In fact, it takes just ten minutes of charging to receive five hours of listening. You will also find a Smart Listening feature with a speak-to-chat option for hands-free calling with your own voice assistant.
Read the review: Sony WH-1000XM4 review
Tech Specs: Noise cancellation: Yes | Fit: In-ear | Battery life: 6 hours
Apple made a splash with its AirPods Pro, in-ear Bluetooth headphones that have two times the noise cancellation as the previous AirPods. These headphones boast such special features as Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency. They also hold the H2 chip, Apple's advanced technology that delivers more immersive sound. With personalized spatial audio, it is a listening experience like none other. However, be forewarned - the battery is limited to just six hours of charge, so you will want to keep the case closed for charging.
Read the review: Apple AirPods Pro review
Tech Specs: Noise cancellation: Yes | Fit: Over-ear | Battery life: 20 hours
If you frequently make phone calls, the Bose 700 Headphones Wireless are the best Bluetooth headphones for you. There are 11 different levels of noise cancellation, so you can listen to what you want and how you want. Its microphone combats outside noise to give clear phone calls. The incorporated Bluetooth 5.0 technology is matched by Alexa and Google Assistant for easy management. These over-ear headphones have a comfortable fit, too, with incorporated controls for convenient access.
Read the review: Best Bose headphones
Tech Specs: Noise cancellation: Yes | Fit: In-ear | Battery life: 31 hours
Google Pixel Buds Pro are a pair of wireless earbuds that are meant for multi-tasking and switching between compatible devices on command, so it is easy to receive phone calls while you are listening to audio. In addition to Active Noise Cancellation, there is Silent Seal technology to better block out outside noise. They also include custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, so your audio always sounds its best. You get 11 hours of battery life, which is not the best, but they will last up to 31 hours when you use the charging case.
Read the review: Google Pixel Buds Pro review
Tech Specs: Noise cancellation: Yes | Fit: Over-ear | Battery life: 30 hours
Sony scores again with its Sony WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth Headphones that take things one step further from the WH-1000XM4 model. Enjoy improved sound with the eight microphones and two processors that are incorporated into its design. There is also Active Noise Cancellation and Precise Voice Pickup Technology for better phone calls all around. You can also connect to two different Bluetooth devices with smart technology and a multi-point connection with a speak-to-chat option.
Read the review: Sony WH-1000XM5 review
With an impressive battery life and comfortable over-ear design, Sony's WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth Headphones are the best Bluetooth headphones you can buy today. To see how they compare, this is an overview of the best Bluetooth headphones.
Best Bluetooth headphones
Cost
Type
Battery life
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless
$348.00
Over-ear
30 hours
AirPods Pro
$215.99
In-ear
6 hours
Bose 700 Headphones Wireless
$379.00
Over-ear
20 hours
Google Pixel Buds Pro
$169.99
In-ear
31 hours
Sony WH-1000XM5
$398.00
Over-ear
30 hours
Consider our expert recommendations to help you find the best Bluetooth headphones for your needs.
Choose these Bluetooth headphones...
If you want...
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless
Incredible performance with great value
AirPods Pro
Headphones made for an Apple user
Bose 700 Headphones Wireless
To make stellar-quality phone calls
Google Pixel Buds Pro
Android-friendly headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5
Excellent noise cancellation
In searching for the best Bluetooth headphones, there were several factors we considered that may aid you in your search.
Sound: It is critical that a pair of Bluetooth headphones has the latest technology, incorporating features like active noise cancellation and better phone call capability.
Fit: Comfort is a top priority, so we look for Bluetooth headphones with a snug, comfortable fit that can withstand hours of use.
Battery life: The battery for Bluetooth headphones can vary significantly, as seen here. Among the best Bluetooth headphones are headphones that last up to 30 hours for extended play.
Cost: Price is often a concern for shoppers, so we look for the best Bluetooth headphones that suit a variety of budgets.
Wired headphones don't only mean pesky wires, but they also mean that you will only be able to move so far while wearing them. The best Bluetooth headphones allow you to move more freely while enjoying the latest technology.
The best wireless headphones come from a number of brands, including Sony, Apple, Bose, and Google. However, there are many brands that manufacture Bluetooth headphones, so if you are not sure which ones to buy, it is a good idea to shop in the market before deciding on the best Bluetooth headphones for you.
The best Bluetooth headphones range in cost from $170 to about $400, depending on the model you choose. However, be sure to shop around for the best deal on the best Bluetooth headphones for you.
