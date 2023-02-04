/>
X
Innovation
Ditch the wires and have a listen with the best Bluetooth headphones

Rid yourself of pesky wires and instead go with a pair of wireless headphones. ZDNET has the best wireless headphones of 2023 for you and your family.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on

It used to be that a pair of headphones meant fussy wires and heavy, cumbersome headsets. Thankfully, that is no longer the case. Today, headphones are more lightweight and even have Bluetooth capability to finally rid yourself of those wires. With Bluetooth, you can connect to your favorite devices without needing to be plugged in. 

First, though, you need to know which ones to buy. That is where we come in with the best Bluetooth headphones available today. 

Also: Read more about the best headphones you can buy

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless

Best Bluetooth headphones overall
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless
Sony
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Speak-to-chat
Cons
  • Requires music service
  • Pricey
Tech Specs: Noise cancellation: Yes | Fit: Over-ear | Battery life: 30 hours

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless is hands-down our favorite pick for the best Bluetooth headphones overall. There is fantastic sound quality from DSEE Extreme technology with excellent noise cancellation using Sony's Dual Noise Sensor technology. Enjoy an impressive 30 hours of battery life with quick charging for an extra boost. In fact, it takes just ten minutes of charging to receive five hours of listening. You will also find a Smart Listening feature with a speak-to-chat option for hands-free calling with your own voice assistant. 

Read the review: Sony WH-1000XM4 review

View now at Amazon

AirPods Pro

Best Bluetooth headphones for Apple users
AirPods Pro are seen with books here.
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Great battery life
  • Compact design
  • Excellent noise cancellation
Cons
  • Best for Apple users
Tech Specs: Noise cancellation: Yes | Fit: In-ear | Battery life: 6 hours

Apple made a splash with its AirPods Pro, in-ear Bluetooth headphones that have two times the noise cancellation as the previous AirPods. These headphones boast such special features as Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency. They also hold the H2 chip, Apple's advanced technology that delivers more immersive sound. With personalized spatial audio, it is a listening experience like none other. However, be forewarned - the battery is limited to just six hours of charge, so you will want to keep the case closed for charging.  

Read the review: Apple AirPods Pro review

View now at Amazon

Bose 700 Headphones Wireless

Best Bluetooth headphones for phone calls
Bose 700 Headphones Wireless
Bose
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Excellent noise cancellation
  • Easy connectivity
  • Fantastic voice calling
Cons
  • Heavy
  • Limited app
Tech Specs: Noise cancellation: Yes | Fit: Over-ear | Battery life: 20 hours

If you frequently make phone calls, the Bose 700 Headphones Wireless are the best Bluetooth headphones for you. There are 11 different levels of noise cancellation, so you can listen to what you want and how you want. Its microphone combats outside noise to give clear phone calls. The incorporated Bluetooth 5.0 technology is matched by Alexa and Google Assistant for easy management. These over-ear headphones have a comfortable fit, too, with incorporated controls for convenient access.

Read the review: Best Bose headphones

View now at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Best Bluetooth headphones for Android users
Google Pixel Buds Pro
Google
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Extra-long battery life
  • Comfortable fit
Cons
  • Lacks spatial audio
Tech Specs: Noise cancellation: Yes | Fit: In-ear | Battery life: 31 hours

Google Pixel Buds Pro are a pair of wireless earbuds that are meant for multi-tasking and switching between compatible devices on command, so it is easy to receive phone calls while you are listening to audio. In addition to Active Noise Cancellation, there is Silent Seal technology to better block out outside noise. They also include custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, so your audio always sounds its best. You get 11 hours of battery life, which is not the best, but they will last up to 31 hours when you use the charging case.  

Read the review: Google Pixel Buds Pro review

View now at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5

Best noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones
A pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 is seen on a table next to a laptop.
Sony
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Superb noise cancellation
  • Smart features
  • Helpful app
Cons
  • No water resistance
  • Expensive
Tech Specs: Noise cancellation: Yes | Fit: Over-ear | Battery life: 30 hours

Sony scores again with its Sony WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth Headphones that take things one step further from the WH-1000XM4 model. Enjoy improved sound with the eight microphones and two processors that are incorporated into its design. There is also Active Noise Cancellation and Precise Voice Pickup Technology for better phone calls all around. You can also connect to two different Bluetooth devices with smart technology and a multi-point connection with a speak-to-chat option. 

Read the review: Sony WH-1000XM5 review

View now at Amazon

What are the best Bluetooth headphones?

With an impressive battery life and comfortable over-ear design, Sony's WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth Headphones are the best Bluetooth headphones you can buy today. To see how they compare, this is an overview of the best Bluetooth headphones. 

Best Bluetooth headphones

Cost

Type

Battery life

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless

$348.00

Over-ear

30 hours

AirPods Pro

$215.99

In-ear

6 hours

Bose 700 Headphones Wireless

$379.00

Over-ear

20 hours

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$169.99

In-ear

31 hours

Sony WH-1000XM5

$398.00

Over-ear

30 hours

Which are the right Bluetooth headphones for you?

Consider our expert recommendations to help you find the best Bluetooth headphones for your needs.

Choose these Bluetooth headphones...

If you want...

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless

Incredible performance with great value

AirPods Pro

Headphones made for an Apple user

Bose 700 Headphones Wireless

To make stellar-quality phone calls

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Android-friendly headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5

Excellent noise cancellation

How did we choose these Bluetooth headphones?

In searching for the best Bluetooth headphones, there were several factors we considered that may aid you in your search.

  • Sound: It is critical that a pair of Bluetooth headphones has the latest technology, incorporating features like active noise cancellation and better phone call capability. 

  • Fit: Comfort is a top priority, so we look for Bluetooth headphones with a snug, comfortable fit that can withstand hours of use. 

  • Battery life: The battery for Bluetooth headphones can vary significantly, as seen here. Among the best Bluetooth headphones are headphones that last up to 30 hours for extended play.

  • Cost: Price is often a concern for shoppers, so we look for the best Bluetooth headphones that suit a variety of budgets.

What is the difference between wired headphones and Bluetooth headphones?

Wired headphones don't only mean pesky wires, but they also mean that you will only be able to move so far while wearing them. The best Bluetooth headphones allow you to move more freely while enjoying the latest technology.  

Which brand has the best wireless headphones?

The best wireless headphones come from a number of brands, including Sony, Apple, Bose, and Google. However, there are many brands that manufacture Bluetooth headphones, so if you are not sure which ones to buy, it is a good idea to shop in the market before deciding on the best Bluetooth headphones for you.

How much do the best Bluetooth headphones cost?

The best Bluetooth headphones range in cost from $170 to about $400, depending on the model you choose. However, be sure to shop around for the best deal on the best Bluetooth headphones for you.

Are there alternative Bluetooth headphones worth considering?

While searching for the best Bluetooth headphones, we also found these excellent options that may work for you.

Read more about the best noise-canceling headphones, the best over-ear headphones, and the best headphones for working out!

Show Comments

