As summer comes to a close, the minds of parents and students alike begin turning to the next academic year and what gear they need for going back to school.
In the modern-day classroom, technology often replaces pen-and-paper, handwritten assignments, and even classes themselves. In the aftermath of the pandemic, students now need a laptop and stable internet connection to complete tasks, attend teaching sessions over Zoom or Microsoft Teams, communicate with their classmates, and conduct research.
As a result, more often than not, parents need to provide their children with a PC or laptop -- and this back-to-school offer could save them a few hundred dollars on making this necessary purchase.
HP's latest back-to-school sale includes laptops, monitors, and more. Of particular note is the HP ENVY, a modern laptop that normally sells for $1,199.99, but can be purchased now for $849.99, a saving of $350.
The laptop operates on Windows 11 Home -- upgradable to Pro -- and comes with a 17.3" Full HD (1920 x 1080) touch screen by default. The HP ENVY's specs include an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor; Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera, Bang & Olufsen speakers, a full-sized backlit keyboard, touchpad, and an SD card reader.
The HP ENVY will suit students for work and studies and is more than capable of handling distance-based classes and calls. Furthermore, this device is also powerful enough to handle gaming, streaming, and entertainment, and has enough storage for saving assignments, music, videos, and more.
If you are interested in checking out HP's back-to-school sale and the current deal on the HP ENVY laptop, check it out below: