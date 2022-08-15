Grilling can be hard work.
Even for the experienced grill master, it can be a wild guess when trying to determine just how well done your meats and veggies are at any moment.
That is where we come in. We have exhaustively studied today's market to find the very best meat thermometer worthy of your kitchen and grill.
These are the best meat thermometers you can buy today.
The Thermoworks Thermapen ONE is aptly named because it only takes just a second to receive your reading. There are no costly delays that can sacrifice quality; instead, there are immediate results to keep the guessing to a minimum. Accuracy is a priority, too, with an improved accuracy spec of ± 0.5°F (± 0.3°C).
It is easy to read with an automatic backlight that automatically adjusts to the lighting conditions around you, plus extra features to make taking your temperature easier than before. In addition to an auto-rotating display, there are two modes - motion-sensing sleep and wake mode to adjust to your activity. With a waterproof rating of IP67, the unit also features a new and improved battery compartment with a waterproof case to keep your thermometer safe.
The Thermoworks Thermapen ONE comes with a five-year warranty to protect your purchase.
Pros:
Cons:
The LavaTools Javelin Pro Duo Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer is a more affordable option with a battery-powered design that is easy to store. It is not as fast as the Thermoworks Thermapen ONE, but it does respond as quickly as three seconds with an accuracy of ±0.9° or better.
The NSF-certified design features an oversized two-inch backlit display with a read-out hold function and 365-degree rotating viewing. It is just IP65 for a splash-resistant design, but where it really shines is its battery. This device can last more than 4,000 hours on a single charge, giving you plenty of use before you have to worry about returning it to a charge.
A three-year limited warranty comes with the LavaTools Javelin Pro Duo Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer.
Pros:
Cons:
The MEATER Plus incorporates smart technology into its design. Designed to work with your grill, smoker, or kitchen, it eliminates the need for wires and instead opts for a wireless design that gives greater convenience and ease. It uses a built-in repeater that uses Bluetooth to allow for an extended wireless range of up to 165 feet. There are dual temperature sensors that include two different sensors, plus a probe, to measure your food.
The exclusive Guided Cook System helps you throughout cooking, walking you through each step so you do not risk overcooking or undercooking your meal. There is also an Advanced Estimator Algorithm that helps you predict when your meal will be complete. Just use the Connectivity Suite to connect via Bluetooth, and you are on your way.
Pros:
Cons:
One of the best features of the ThermoWorks ChefAlarm is its oversized display. It makes it fantastic for quick reference while skipping the need for a magnifying glass. It has a splash-proof design with an IP65 rating, using Pro-Series® temperature probes for cooking up to 700°F maximum temperatures. You can choose how involved you want to be in the cooking process with both high and low alarms.
A high alarm lets you know when the food has reached your chosen temperature, or you can get started early with the low alarm that monitors cooler dishes. Either way, the timer is adjustable up to 92dB, so you do not risk missing the sound of the timer while you are doing other things.
Pros:
Cons:
When you are on a budget, the Thermoworks ThermoPop is a fantastic pick for the best budget meat thermometer. It has a splash-proof design, thanks to an IP66 rating, plus you receive your reading in three to four seconds so that you can move fairly quickly. Results are impressive, too, with accuracy falling within ±2°F (1°C).
There is ambidextrous use with an oversized display that rotates in 90-degree intervals, so no matter how you hold it, you can see the right side or upside down. For added clarity, there is an incorporated backlight. The temperature range stops at 572°F or 300°C. It operates based on a lithium battery, which comes included and offers up to 5,000 hours of use before needing a charge.
Pros:
Cons:
The Thermoworks Thermapen One might be a little pricey, but when you have a little more to spend, this is the best meat thermometer for your home grill. The response time of just one second is fantastic, as is the full IP67 rating.
When you are looking for the best meat thermometer, this is our top pick.
Best meat thermometer
Cost
Response time
Waterproof rating
Thermoworks Thermapen ONE
$105.00
Up to 1 second
IP67
LavaTools Javelin Pro Duo Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
$54.99
Up to 3 seconds
IP65
MEATER Plus
$99.95
N/A
None
ThermoWorks ChefAlarm
$65.00
Up to 4 seconds
IP66
Thermoworks ThermoPop
$21.00
Up to 4 seconds
IP66
To best understand which is the best meat thermometer for your needs, consider our expert suggestions for both novice and experienced users.
Choose this best meat thermometer...
When you...
Thermoworks Thermapen ONE
Have a little more to spend
LavaTools Javelin Pro Duo Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Are looking for an affordable splash-proof option
MEATER Plus
Do not need protection from waterproofing
ThermoWorks ChefAlarm
Have a little more time to wait
Thermoworks ThermoPop
Are on a strict budget
There are several different factors to consider when shopping for the best meat thermometers. These are some considerations before you buy.
A meat thermometer can vary wildly in cost, as seen here. Our picks for the best meat thermometer vary from $21 to over $100, depending on the model you choose.
A meat thermometer's response time can vary from a near instant reading in just a second to more than a few seconds if you choose a lower model.
While searching for the best meat thermometer, we found several other options that may do the trick. These are some of the alternative meat thermometers we considered for our list.
While searching for the best thermometers, we encourage you to also check out our lists for the best gas grills, best BBQ tools, and the best charcoal grills!