Save big during Amazon's two-day Prime Day sales event—especially when it comes to your morning cup of coffee. Right now, you can snag the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System for 33% off its original price of $200.
Make up to 50 fluid ounces of iced tea and coffee or hot tea and coffee with this all-in-one machine. It hasn't been at a price this low since 2020, so now is the time to buy.
This Ninja system doesn't do your traditional overnight cold brew—instead, it quickly passes water through coffee over the course of 10-15 minutes at lower temperatures, instructing you to add ice to the carafe.
There are six brew sizes (from a single cup to a full carafe) and five brew styles (including rich, over ice, or specialty) so you can make just about any morning beverage to your liking. It also has a frother to turn hot or cold milk into a silky-smooth finish within seconds.
