Ninja slashed $65 off its Hot and Cold Brewed System for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 means there are deals to be had, including the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System for 33% off.
allison-murray-2.jpg
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed System

Save big during Amazon's two-day Prime Day sales event—especially when it comes to your morning cup of coffee. Right now, you can snag the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System for 33% off its original price of $200.

Make up to 50 fluid ounces of iced tea and coffee or hot tea and coffee with this all-in-one machine. It hasn't been at a price this low since 2020, so now is the time to buy.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System (save $65)

 $135 at Amazon

This Ninja system doesn't do your traditional overnight cold brew—instead, it quickly passes water through coffee over the course of 10-15 minutes at lower temperatures, instructing you to add ice to the carafe.

There are six brew sizes (from a single cup to a full carafe) and five brew styles (including rich, over ice, or specialty) so you can make just about any morning beverage to your liking. It also has a frother to turn hot or cold milk into a silky-smooth finish within seconds.

For more savings on your kitchen, check out our Prime Day deals page for small kitchen appliances

