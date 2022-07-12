It's officially Amazon Prime Day, which means there are deals on pretty much everything. If you're specifically looking to upgrade your kitchen, Amazon currently has the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer.
During Prime Day, this essential kitchen appliance is $120 off at $260. The last time this product was this price on Amazon was February 2020, so it's a deal that doesn't come around often.
The mixer comes in 10 colors, all with a 3.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl (enough to make a batch of five dozen cookies) that has 67 touch points for great mixing results. It also has 10 speeds whether you want to mix dough or whip cream.
You can even purchase more than 10 attachments separately to turn your mixer into a spiralizer, pasta maker, food processor, sifter, and more.
For more savings on your kitchen, check out our Prime Day deals page for small kitchen appliances.