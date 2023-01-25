'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Don't get me wrong -- I love getting flowers for Valentine's Day, especially since I used to work in a floral shop back in the day. Between my allergies and my cats trying to chew every last petal (and leaving a large, ahem, mess for me to clean up later), real flowers and I no longer mix.
So when I learned Lego not only dipped into the adult market by designing Great Pyramids and even desk-worthy globes but by also dropping an actual $50 floral bouquet, I was smitten. I knew I had to get them.
So I did. And I've had them in my apartment for a few months now. Needless to say: Im still obsessed with the Lego Flower Bouquet.
The 756-piece set isn't techy, but it adds a fun, technical planter to my space. After all, those 700+ pieces require a step-by-step build, and I tip my hat to Lego. Their instructions are famously easy to digest, offering trivia tidbits on the pages for readers' enjoyment. Thanks to those instructions, it was a task that didn't require heavy effort and was genuinely fun, harkening back to my childhood days when I'd build the famous Isaacs Lego Chicken Tower with my father.
Each of the 15 stems included in the design comes with vibrant colors, from hot pink snapdragons to pale roses shaped from Lego car skins. Also included to make anyone -- myself included -- smile are daisies and asters to maximize color pops.
Once completed, I simply styled them in a cat-themed vase and continued about my day. Because they're faux flowers, I don't have to worry about watering them, nor do I have to ask my pet sitter to water them while I'm on vacation. My only concern? Whether or not I have to dust the petals. My cats ignore them, my apartment is filled with color, and I get to enjoy something I otherwise couldn't.
Bundle them together for a beautiful bouquet like I did, or you can separate them out into bud vases. If you're not 100% feeling this $50, cheaper-than-the-real-thing set, other options are coming.
Starting Feb. 1, Lego will release two new floral designs, one of which is a wildflower bouquet set. For $60, that set can be yours too, and you can pre-order that colorful bouquet right now on Amazon and Walmart. You know I already have.