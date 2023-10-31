Manage iOS content across devices more easily with AnyTrans, now only $20

Get a lifetime subscription to this iOS content manager for just $20. StackSocial

If you're upgrading to a new device, AnyTrans simplifies the transition. The one-click transfer allows you to quickly transfer everything at once or just specific content (including messages, photos, contacts, and non-purchased music) from your old Android or iPhone to a new device, whether it's an Android upgrade or the new iPhone 15. And if you have WhatsApp, you can transfer chats and attachments from an Android or iPhone and merge them into one place.

Users can also backup old iPhone messages and photos in various formats if they need to be printed. Through a one-click transfer, non-purchased music from an old iPhone to a new iPhone, and vice versa, can also be moved.

AnyTrans is more than just a content management tool. This holiday season, gift yourself or a loved one this game-changing tool.

Don't miss the chance to get a lifetime subscription to AnyTrans One-Stop Content Manager for just $20. No coupon is necessary, but this deal only lasts until Oct. 31st at 11:59 p.m. PT.