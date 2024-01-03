'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Master Microsoft Office's top-rated programs with this bundle, now under $40
Microsoft Office has long served as a valued suite of business-friendly apps and services. For those with a base level of understanding of using each of these programs, there's much to be gained in digging in and learning all of the time-saving, efficiency-improving, and business-changing tricks of Microsoft's top-rated programs.
One verified solution to help you on your way is now discounted. This comprehensive Microsoft Office mastery bundle is now available for only $40 through Jan. 7.
This bundle features nine courses focusing on Microsoft Office apps such as Teams, Outlook 2019, Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Access. The insights are remarkable and could help users maximize their potential using Microsoft's apps.
For example, the course "Excel Advanced 2019" teaches users advanced charting and graphing, how to use detailed formatting tools, and even how to look up advanced functions. This course is rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by verified students.
Meanwhile, "PowerPoint 2019" also has some great insights for professionals, students, and even casual users to best use this presentation creation tool. This course shows you how to utilize master slides in PowerPoint and teaches you how to work within the backstage area of the program without having to print out an entire presentation. This course has an impressive 4.7 out of five-star average rating.
All of these courses are taught by instructors from StreamSkill.com, which has a 4.4 out of five-star rating. Having trained hundreds of thousands of students in various IT skills since 2008, this institution is trusted and proven to engage users in lifelong learning.
Discover more about your favorite Microsoft Office tools and learn to enhance your productivity further.
Get The Complete 2021 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle for just $40 through Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon required.