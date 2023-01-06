'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Now the holiday season has ended and we are back to reality, some US retailers are looking to shift excess stock. When the new year rolls around, you can expect some deals to appear on technology including smartphones, laptops, and gaming rigs.
Best Buy has launched a three-day sale that ends on Sunday, One of the deals that stands out is for a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which you would usually expect to retail at around $1200 - $1500, depending on the vendor and configuration.
As part of a clearance sale, Best Buy is offering the 15-inch option for $1001, a discount of $499 off the commerce giant's standard $1500 price tag.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is equipped with a 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs on the Windows 11 operating system.
A model from the Microsoft Store with the same amount of storage, at the time of writing, would set you back roughly a further $200.
Best Buy's three-day sale includes a range of other laptops and PCs on offer including Apple models and laptops manufactured by Lenovo and Asus. In addition, the flash deals include accessories such as storage drives and surge protectors.
At ZDNET we are constantly scouring the web to find the best deals we can on everything from monitors and TVs to office equipment and home gadgets. If you're interested in exploring some of the best discounts and deals on the internet, check out our feed.