My favorite USB-C accessory of all time scores a magnetic upgrade

Magnetic breakaway USB-C connector Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This is possibly one of the best USB-C accessories that I've ever bought and used. It's saved my USB-C ports from damage countless times, and helped prevent laptops from being yanked to the floor by careless individuals (usually me) tripping over the charging cable.

It's a magnetic breakaway USB-C connector reminiscent of Apple's MagSafe connector that you can fit into all your devices, even MacBooks that don't have it.

And the best thing of all is that it doesn't slow down data transfer or charging.

I know, because I've been testing a bunch of them to find you the best and cheapest!

A magnetic breakaway USB-C connector consists of two parts. One part is the USB-C port that plugs into the device you want to protect from damage -- be that a laptop, smartphone, charger, power bank, or any USB-C port you want to protect from damage -- and the other end goes on the end of the cable you're going to use.

A magnet keeps the two parts together when in use until there's a pull on the connector, and the two parts come apart. The magnets are very strong, and pull the two parts together with a very decisive snap.

Simple idea, yet brilliant!

ZDNET RECOMMENDS Magnetic breakaway USB-C connector Of the many magnetic breakaway USB-C connectors that I tested, this was one of my favorites. Not only did it do everything the spec sheet promised, but it's nicely designed and features a strong magnet to keep both halves together. View at Amazon

Magnetic breakaway USB-C connector tech specs

Power : Up to 140W

: Up to 140W Data transfer : Up to 40Gb/s

: Up to 40Gb/s Video output: Up to 8K@60Hz

Up to 8K@60Hz Connection type : 24-pin

: 24-pin LED indicator : Yes

: Yes Dustproof: Yes

I've used similar breakaway USB-C connectors before, back when Apple removed the MagSafe charging port from the MacBook Pro, but things have come along since then and these updated connectors have been given a revamp, improving the design and the magnet, and bringing them up to date with support for features such as 140W charging.

These breakaway connectors come in three different types -- straight, 90° elbow, and right-angle.

Personally, I like the elbow design. It feels like the most versatile and secure to me, while I find that the straight and right-angled connectors do their breakaway thing much easier, resulting in accidental breakaways.

The magnet on the breakaway connector is strong! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Still, I'd much prefer to deal with an accidental breakaway than a laptop that's been dragged to the ground.

The magnetic breakaway USB-C connector is perfect for smartphones too. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The connectors feature a handy LED light, so you can tell if a device is charging. I find this to be a really nice touch!

And now the good news is that these are cheaper than ever. I remember paying over $20 for a single connector, but now you can get a 2-pack for around $20.

They're a simple, yet effective way to prevent ports from being damaged and laptops from being pulled to the floor. $20 spent on a couple of these could save you thousands!