The most flexible USB-C cable I've tested can also deliver 240W of power
ZDNET's key takeaways
- HyperJuice 240W Silicone USB-C-to-USB-C cable, available from Amazon for $20.
- It's a super flexible, tangle-free cable that can handle 240W power transfer, great for just about any phone, tablet, and laptop.
- I'm struggling to find any flaws with it.
I find myself constantly surrounded by a multitude of cables. Far too many, in fact. They always seem to weave themselves into an intricate bird's nest of knots, which takes an eternity to unravel. I've wasted countless hours detangling this chaotic mess.
The HyperJuice 240W Silicone USB-C-to-USB-C cable is not only designed to handle even the most demanding power requirements with ease, but its super soft silicone construction ensures that it remains tangle-free, no matter how carelessly it's stuffed into a bag, pocket, or wrapped around a charger.View at Amazon
HyperJuice 240W Silicone USB-C-to-USB-C cable features
- 240W PD 3.1 Extended Power Range (EPR)
- Premium durable, tangle-free silicone jacket
- Over-Temperature Protection (OTP)
- Built-in E-Mark chip
- Tested to withstand over 25,000 bends
- 3ft/1m or 6ft/2m lengths
Everything about this cable exudes quality, from the premium USB-C connectors reinforced with metal to the soft, smooth, tangle-free silicone jacket. You can't tangle this cable even if you tried -- and believe me, I have tried! This cable not only promises durability but also delivers unmatched quality and performance.
But it is also so soft that you can tie it into knots, and then later easily undo the knots with no damage to the cable.
The cable also features an E-Mark chip. "E-Mark," short for Electronically Marked, refers to a protocol controller that allows USB-C cables to be electronically tagged with their specific power ratings and data transfer capabilities.
The cable also features built-in Over-Temperature Protection (OTP) that kicks in at 90ºC/194ºF, a feature designed to protect against overheating and fires. That's always a good thing to have.
ZDNET's buying advice
Over the years, I've tested numerous cables and used quite a few regularly, constantly battling with tangles. It's truly refreshing to finally have a cable that resists becoming a bird's nest of a mess and reliably handles a full 240W of power transfer safely. This cable stands out as a game-changer in both functionality and convenience, and you can bet that I'll be packing it with me for travel.