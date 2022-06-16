T-Mobile's Coverage Beyond promotion offers discounts on gas, hotels, and more

T-Mobile

T-Mobile on Thursday announced the carrier's latest offering to subscribers. The company's Coverage Beyond promotion is designed to make traveling through the summer months easier for T-Mobile customers.

Here's the full list of benefits that customers with a Magenta, Magenta MAX, or Business plan will have access to starting June 21:

One-year free membership to AAA

25-cent per gallon discount on gas at Shell stations through Labor Day week

Up to 40% off hotel reservations through T-Mobile Travel with Priceline

Free in-flight Wi-Fi, including streaming, on select Delta, American, and Alaska Airlines flights

5GB of high-speed data during international travel in 210 countries for Magenta MAX subscribers; Magenta subscribers will get the same high-speed access in 11 European countries

That's a healthy list of benefits, especially if you have T-Mobile and plan on traveling this summer. However, I'm not sure it's enough to entice someone to switch to the Un-carrier. Also, it looks like you'll need the T-Mobile Tuesdays app in order to take advantage of the gas discount, so make sure you download it if you're on the right plan.

You can check out the finer details, like which Magenta plan qualifies for which discount, in the official announcement.

The full announcement video is embedded above; check it out if you have a few minutes and want a good laugh. Again, all of these promotions will go live on June 21.