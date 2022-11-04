'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're in the market for a bargain, no-frills PC monitor, we have the right deal for you.
Over at Best Buy, you can save $60, or 40%, off the typical retail price of the Samsung 24" LED FHD AMD FreeSync monitor. While stocks last, the monitor's price has been reduced from $150 to $90.
There is a massive range of monitors on the market, with vendors constantly competing with each other to produce the biggest sizes, the least bezels, the greatest resolution, and the most flexibility -- which now comes in the form of stands and the option to use monitors horizontally or vertically.
While curved monitors are often best for gaming as they provide a more immersive experience, if you simply need a compact, reliable display for work tasks at home, this monitor will do the job.
Samsung's $90 monitor is a flat screen model with 24" of screen space. The LED, bezel-less screen displays content in Full HD and has a 75Hz refresh rate. The monitor also comes with AMD Radeon FreeSync. There is one HDMI port and a Y-shaped stand.
If you're interested in this Samsung 24" monitor, head over to Best Buy.