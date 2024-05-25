'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Discover Samsung deals: Shop Galaxy S24 phones, TVs, and more
Samsung is splashing into the early days of summer with a series of savings on top products like TVs, phones, appliances, and more during the tech giant's Discover Samsung Summer Sale.
This sale lasts through Sunday, and you can shop Samsung's deals of the day, bundle offers, and weeklong deals on their top tech products. You'll find daily deals across mobile, home, appliances, monitors, and home entertainment categories that you can exclusively shop at Samsung.
From phones to washers and dryers to TVs, now's your chance to snag savings on top flagship Samsung devices. We'll update this list with fresh deals, so check back before the sale ends.
The best Discover Samsung Summer Sale deals you can shop
- Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked Models): Starting at $550 (memory upgrade on Samsung and a $100 samsung.com e-certificate to add your favorite accessory. Plus, Save up to $750 with enhanced trade-in)
- Galaxy Flip5 512GB: $500 (save up to $500 with enhanced trade-in, Free storage upgrade to 512GB ($120 savings), and $75 e-certificate with Carrier SKUs)
- 85-inch Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C: Save $200
- Bespoke AI Laundry Hub: $1,799 (save $1,000)
- 980 PRO PCIe® 4.0 NVMe® SSD 1TB: $105 (save $50)
- PRO Plus + Reader microSDXC 256GB: $33 (save $15)
Phones
- Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starting at $549 (Storage upgrade on Samsung and save up to $750 with trade-in)
- Galaxy S24+: Starting at $399 (Storage upgrade and screen protector on us, plus save up to $600 with trade-in)
- Galaxy Z Flip5: Starting at $999 (Save up to $500 with trade-in + $75 e-certificate with carrier activations)
- Galaxy Z Fold5: Starting at $1,799 (Save up to $800 with enhanced trade-in + a $100 e-certificate with carrier activation)
- Galaxy Buds 2: $109 (save $40)
- Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $180 (save up to $50 with trade-in)
Laptops
- Exclusive Pre-order: Galaxy Book4 Edge 14" & 16": Pre-order the Galaxy Book4 Edge and get a Free 50"Crystal UHD 4k TV
Smartwatches
- Galaxy Watch6: $225 (save up to $155)
- Galaxy Watch6 Classic: $288 (save up to $192)
- Galaxy Watch5 Pro: $332 (save up to $169)
- Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf: $340 (save up to $160)
- Galaxy Watch 4: $198 (save up to $52)
Audio & TV
- Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub: $599 (save $200)
- 85" QE1C QLED 4K TV: $1,500 (save $1,300)
- The Frame TV: $999 (save up to $1,000)
- OLED S90C TV: $1,299 (save up to $1,900)
- Neo QLED 4k TVs: $899 (save up to $2,400)
- Neo QLED 8k TVs: $2,999 (save up to $3,000)
- 98" Q80C QLED 4K TV: (save $3,000 and get free TV mounting on Samsung)
- The Terrace TV: (save up to $3,000 and get free TV mounting on Samsung)
- The Premiere: (save up to $1,200 and get a $1,000 off a Rollable screen with the LSP9)
- The Serif TV: $1,199 (save $400)
- The Sero TV: $1,299 (save $200)
- 98"Crystal UHD TV: (buy a 98DU900 and get HW-Q600C soundbar on Samsung)
- Q-series 11.1.4 ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar Q990C: $1,399 (save $500)
Every size of Samsung's popular The Frame TV is discounted during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale this week. So if you've been looking for a quality TV that won't ruin the aesthetics of your living room, look no further.
The Frame is a QLED 4K TV, with an anti-reflection matte display to limit glare day and night. When you turn on Art Mode, the TV becomes a display for your personal art or photo collection, or for iconic pieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The Frame TV also includes a slim-fit wall mount, so you can hang the TV flush against the wall to look like, well, a picture frame. Samsung also aims to limit unsightly cables with just one cable needed, keeping eyes on the display itself. You can also pick a customizable bezel to make The Frame fit into your home decor.
- Current price: $600
- Original price: $800
Samsung's Freestyle 2 combines a projector and a gaming hub all-in-one, and the Freestyle 2 builds on its predecessor with greater functionality, a better remote, and some literally game-changing features. In fact, what's distinctly unique about the Samsung Freestyle 2 Gaming Hub is that you don't need a physical console to play a game, but just the Freestyle 2, internet access, and game controller.
Read more: Samsung's latest swiveling projector is secretly the best gaming console you can buy
When ZDNET's Allison Murray and her husband tested the Freestyle 2 in their home, they were impressed with the portable projector's power-packed value, and the ability to play video games from the ceiling -- or any room in the house with an open wall.
"My husband was able to play Rocket League with a free membership to GeForce Now, and other free games like Fortnite were also available. The overall gaming experience will depend on your Wi-Fi connection, but the graphics were crystal clear, and the Freestyle 2 loaded the games fast with virtually no glitches," Murray said.
And the Freestyle 2's projecting capabilities weren't lackluster, either.
"The Samsung Freestyle 2 impressed me with both image quality, the ability to auto-focus -- whether it was projecting onto a slanted ceiling or a projector screen -- and the overall experience of setup and streaming," Murray wrote in her review.
- Current price: Get up to $800 in trade-in credit
- Original price: $1,800
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale right now, too. And the tech giant's foldable phone is not one to miss. If you're new to the folding phone world, ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner says to think of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 as a 7-inch tablet that you fold up and put in your pocket, rather than to compare it to phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hands-on review
Hiner went hands-on with the Z Fold 5 in 2023, and lauded its upgrades from the Fold 4, and emphasized the multi-functional capabilities it can offer you.
"If you have complex work to do while you're on the go -- such as video calls, handling spreadsheets, working in project management docs, and other forms of complicated multitasking where you are communicating and looking at docs at the same time -- then the Fold 5 could save you time, make you more efficient, and help you function at full capacity on the go," Hiner wrote in his review.
When will these deals expire?
Samsung's Discover sale will officially kick off on May 20 and will run through Sunday, May 26. There are mystery deals, Deals of the Day, weeklong discounts, and more throughout the event, so keep an eye out on your favorite products this week.
As always, deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on these deals, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to score savings and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.