If you're interested in hot deals on smart TVs, you should visit Best Buy as the US retailer currently offers steep discounts on a range of smart television sets.
One we particularly like is $380 off a Hisense 65" 4K UHD smart Google TV, currently on offer for $419. As the TV usually sells for $799, this is 47% of its typical retail price.
This 2022 Hisense model comes with a 65" LED display, which is more than adequate for most living rooms and can be a good size option if you want to use a wall mount. In addition, you can expect content to be displayed at a 4K Ultra HD resolution, which offers a superior depth of color and clarity to older HD and below resolutions.
Hisense's TV runs on the Google TV operating system and an inbuilt Google Assistant can be accessed via the remote for voice-activated controls. Chromecast, too, has been integrated into the TV for streaming media from a laptop or tablet.
The vendor has included Game Mode Plus and Sports Mode for optimizing dynamic content. You can expect a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz.
While $380 off makes the Hisense 65" smart Google TV a steal, if you want to upgrade your screen size and quality further, Best Buy is also offering $700 off a Hisense 75" Quantum ULED 4K UHD Google TV. While usually displayed with a price tag of $1799, you can purchase this model for $1099 for as long as the sale lasts.