Now in full swing, the Discover Samsung event has launched and Samsung is offering up to $1,500 off a powerful 8K TV.
Starting at 9 am ET, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV will be available for $6999, a saving of $1,500 or 18% off the typical $8499 retail price.
This 2022 85" QLED display comes with an Infinity Screen and an almost invisible bezel, and is imbued with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a grid of specialized LEDs to display a billion colors with precision, improving colors and contrast. The tech giant has also implemented an AI-backed processor, managing 20 neural networks, to develop a display far more immersive than 4K builds.
Display sizes range from 65" to a massive 85", with prices to match. While an 85" television is likely overkill for many of us, and 4K is currently the typical resolution new smart TVs are offered with, it's possible that one day, 8K will become our new standard.
8K TVs, due to the crisp, vibrant colors, clarity, and improved depth, are, indeed, expensive, but with the upscaling millions of pixels offers, a purchase now will future-proof your viewing for years to come.
The Discover Samsung sale is only on for a limited time, taking place between September 12 and Sunday, September 18. The week-long event is designed to showcase Samsung products, with a particular focus on eco-friendly ("green") deals. This year, the tech giant is also including flash sales which will only be available for a few hours, from 12 - 3 PM ET, each day.
In total, there are over 120 products going on sale during the week. Today, other TV deals we like the look of include: