The holiday season -- not to mention the influx of Christmas movies on show -- may have made you realize it is time to upgrade your existing, aging TV set.
If this is the case, ZDNET has found an excellent deal on a premium smart TV worthy of consideration. Available at Best Buy, we've found a 75-inch LG 83 Series QNED smart TV on sale. Normally set with a retail price of around $2499, the US retail giant has slashed the price of this TV set to $1499, saving you $1000 for a limited time.
The LG 75-inch 83 Series QNED smart TV stands out from the rest due to its QNED technology. LG's QNED system combines mini-LEDs, quantum dot, and NanoCell technologies, supported by a 4K AI processor for improved clarity and detail on-screen -- of which, 75 inches is more than ample for most living rooms. LG says the use of small, mini-LEDs results in an improved contrast ratio and a higher degree of control over image detail.
LG's TV runs on webOS, a smart operating system and user interface that also provides access to popular streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.
If you're looking for a cheaper option to upgrade your home entertainment setup, Best Buy also has a deal available on another 75-inch LG model.
The alternative, available for $600 (saving $200), has a standard 4K Ultra HD display.
At ZDNET we are constantly scouring the web to find the best deals we can on everything from monitors and TVs to office equipment and home gadgets. If you're interested in exploring some of the best discounts and deals on the internet, check out our feed.