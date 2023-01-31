Save $90 when you pick up Jabra's Elite 85t wireless ANC earbuds at Best Buy

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and if you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of earbuds able to handle music and calls as a present, this deal is for you.
Over at Best Buy, Jabra's premium Elite 85t wireless earbuds have gone on sale. You would typically pay around $230 for these listening devices, but for now, you can save $90 -- or 39% -- which has dropped the price to $140.
The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds offer excellent battery life, with up to 25 hours available on a charge with the case, or over five hours in active use. Furthermore, unlike many other options on the market, you can connect up to two mobile devices to the earbuds via Bluetooth, of which there is a 10-meter range. Jabra has also embedded the earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology to help drown out distracting environmental noise.
These earbuds can be picked up in five colors -- retailer-dependent -- including black, gray, and copper black.
Also: The top noise-canceling headphones -- and can they protect hearing?
Alternatively, ahead of Valentine's Day, Jabra is offering a discount of 25%, or $20, on a pair of Jabra Elite 3 earbuds. You can expect up to seven hours of playback with these budget-friendly earbuds, which can be used for music streaming or calls.
Also: The best headphones you can buy right now
Jabra also operates a "try before you buy" scheme. You can test out products for up to seven days and then you decide whether or not you want to keep or return them.
At ZDNET we are constantly scouring the web to find the best deals we can on everything from monitors and TVs to office equipment and home gadgets. If you're interested in exploring some of the best discounts and deals on the internet, check out our feed.