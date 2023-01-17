Amazon

The Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile connectivity became catalysts for smart home development.

Now, it's not uncommon for us to see smart speakers and voice assistants controlling all manner of devices, products, and schedules, ranging from intelligent lighting to smart robots.

If you're interested in creating a smart ecosystem, there are countless products on offer to tempt you. On Amazon, we've scoured the site for the best deals we can find in setting up an entry-level smart home, compromised of a camera, smart hub and speaker, smart lights, a video doorbell, and a robot vacuum.

The first pick is also one of the cheapest. The Blink Mini is an Alexa-enabled smart indoor camera capable of 1080p HD vision, night vision, motion detection, and also has two-way audio. This compact device can be used to monitor vulnerable entryways -- or to keep an eye on your pets -- in real-time, once you have connected the Blink to your mobile device.

Normally set at a price of $34, you can save $10 -- or 30% -- at Amazon, bringing the cost down to $24.

You will want some form of smart speaker or home controller. Many of us either lean toward the Amazon Alexa ecosystem or Google Assistant, and at present, the 2018 Echo Dot is a bargain option to begin your setup. You can save 38% off the typical RRP if you buy the speaker, which can be used for music, streaming, answering queries, and controlling your home gadgets.

Next up is the Kasa smart video doorbell and Chime combo pack. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, this hardwired video doorbell offers users two-way communication, real-time alerts, and recording. The Chime provides traditional sound functionality when the doorbell is pressed and can be placed anywhere in your home.

The Kasa smart video doorbell and Chime kit is currently on sale for $50, a saving of $20.

A smart home isn't complete without intelligent lighting and the ability to change the ambiance of your home easily. The Kasa smart bulbs, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, offer a range of colors at 850 lumens. On Amazon, a four-pack is available with a $10 discount, costing you only $35.

You've already saved $55 on this basic bundle. However, if you want to push the boat out and make your smart home even more high-tech, here is another option for you.

Our sales pick is the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO, a smart vacuum able to automatically handle dust, dirt, and pet hair on your floors. The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO, currently available with a $100 discount, will create a map of your home, is able to avoid obstacles, and can be scheduled to clean when it suits you.

