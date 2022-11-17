Alexa can now help you find your remote. Here's how

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
What's more annoying than digging through the couch cushions trying to find a lost remote? Not much, right?
Well, if you use a Fire TV, Amazon's new $35 Alexa Voice Remote Pro remote fixes that.
On a more serious note, the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro looks great.
It has a remote finding feature built-in that allows you to ask Alexa to "find my remote," which will trigger an audible alert on the remote to help you locate it.
While the remote finding feature is handy, it's probably not something you're going to use daily. But a bigger quality of life improvement has to be the fact that the buttons on the remote are backlit, so you can see them in the dark and easily know when the remote is upside down, instead of having to figure it out after you hit the wrong button. (Don't tell me I'm the only person who does that!)
Other new features include two programmable buttons that you can set as shortcuts to apps, channels, or Alexa commands. There's also a dedicated headphones button that lets you quickly pair the remote with your wireless headphones for private listening.
According to the Amazon listing, the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro won't work with the following Fire TV devices:
If you have any Fire TV device not on that list, then you're good to go.
You can order the Alexa Voice Remote Pro for $35 right now directly from Amazon.