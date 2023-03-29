Alexa can now place your Panera delivery order for you

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon is making it easier to order your favorite mac and cheese through your Echo Show with a simple, "Alexa, order Panera." Amazon announced that Panera is the first to use the updated Alexa Food Skills API, giving MyPanera members the ability to quickly order takeout or delivery.
Also: The best Amazon Echo speakers
Mark Yoshitake, director of Alexa Skills, explains that the updated Alexa Food Skills API "incorporates state-of-the-art techniques in conversational Al to make the ordering process through Alexa more intuitive."
The goal is to give customers a smoother ordering experience in which they don't have to reach for their phone or open an app. Panera worked with Amazon to have Alexa learn its menu to optimize the ordering process.
Though customers can already order some food through Alexa by enabling specific skills that open the application for different restaurants, the use of the Amazon Food Skill API makes the Panera experience unique.
Now, customers can order through Alexa, from start to finish. When you ask Alexa to order Panera for you, the voice assistant won't open a skill like it would when you try to order Dominos, for example. Alexa itself knows the Panera menu and takes care of your order for you without you having to enable a skill.
Also: How to turn your old Fire tablet into an Echo Show
To order through Alexa, customers need an Echo Show device and a MyPanera membership, a free loyalty program that lets customers redeem rewards and join the Unlimited Sip Club, which is also available through Alexa. The payment method used for orders will be that which is saved to the MyPanera account.