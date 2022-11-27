'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday deals are still going strong, with many US retailers trying to cash in. There have been massive discounts on a range of tech gifts in time for Christmas. Right now, we've spotted a home security deal on the Arlo Protect Your Everything Bundle, which includes security cameras and a smart doorbell. Arlo is offering 30% off the bundle's original retail price of $1299, so you can save $400.
The Protect Your Everything bundle contains Arlo's top security products, selected to make sure every potential weak spot in your home is covered. The kit includes an Arlo Essential wireless doorbell (4K video with HDR), two Ultra 2 indoor cameras, an Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight camera for outside coverage, and an extra Essential indoor camera for good measure.
Arlo has also thrown in a free yard sign to make would-be intruders aware that your home is protected, which can serve as a deterrent in itself. If the bundle is out of budget, Arlo is also offering discounts on each item separately, among other kits that may interest you.
This deal launched just before Black Friday. The annual sale featured hundreds of thousands of deals on tech, appliances, homeware, and more. There will also be steep discounts on Amazon products, including Fire TVs, streaming devices, and IoT products.
If you're looking for an alternative security camera, check out our guide on the best smart home security cameras.