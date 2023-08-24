Blink launches new version of Outdoor cam with improved image quality

Blink

Amazon just launched a brand new Blink camera: the Blink Outdoor 4. It not only features a fresh look, but it's packed with improved hardware to deliver high-quality images, a wider field of view, and enhanced low-light sensitivity.

One reason I love the Blink Outdoor is its simplicity. It's an outdoor camera that can be set up anywhere; no need to find a sunny spot for a solar panel or a long extension cord to plug it in. Just popping a couple of AA batteries in it will do the trick, and the two-year battery life makes it even more convenient.

But don't be fooled -- the Blink Outdoor 4 is a weather-resistant surveillance camera with dual-zone motion detection to catch events earlier than before through the Blink app, customized alerts with improved motion accuracy to reduce the number of false alerts, and the option to add a Blink subscription to enable person detection.

"Blink Outdoor 4 is our most versatile camera yet," said Mike Harris, chief operating officer at Blink. "It gives customers more of what they love -- fantastic image quality, even in low light, plus new advanced features like person detection powered by on-device computer vision -- all without compromising on our battery-life promise."

The new Blink Outdoor 4 is available on Amazon for $120 with a Sync Module 2 included, which enables local storage for users with a USB flash drive. This capability means users can set up their Blink Outdoor 4 to record onto a USB plugged into the Sync Module and bypass a monthly subscription for cloud storage. The person-detection feature, however, is only available through a Blink subscription.

"Customers continue to love the image quality, versatility and affordability of Blink cameras and doorbells -- in fact, we saw a 41% increase in the number of Blink devices sold year-over-year, with 60% of customers last year being new to Blink entirely," said Harris.

Like all Blink devices, the Blink Outdoor 4 camera offers easy integration with Amazon Alexa, which allows you to receive alerts, view devices hands-free with an Echo Show, use two-way talk, and more.