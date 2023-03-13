/>
What are the best cheap video doorbells, and are subscriptions required?

Thanks to your new cheap video doorbell, you can now check the camera before opening the door. We can help you find the best and cheapest video doorbells for your home.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer and  Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

Home burglaries are all too common these days, so it's important you do everything possible to protect your family from the perils that could be lurking outside your door. 

ZDNET Recommends

One major way to protect yourself is to install a video doorbell, so you can make sure none of your visitors are dangerous or unknown. It's especially critical when you have little ones in the house that may answer the door when your back is turned.

Safety aside, smart video doorbells are also incredibly convenient -- you will never miss a package or visitor again, as they provide real-time, two-way audio and video. 

I scoured the market and analyzed products to find the best options available. Here are the best cheap video doorbells to help keep your family safe and sound.

Also: What is the best outdoor security camera (and which is easiest to install)?

Blink video doorbell

Best cheap video doorbell overall
blink-video-doorbell
ZDNET/Blink
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Easy installation
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Affordable
  • Alexa compatible
Cons
  • Narrow field of view
  • No Sync Module 2
  • Chime sold separately
More Details

Tech Specs: 1080p HD recording | 30fps camera | night vision | two-way audio | weather-resistant | mobile connectivity | Alexa compatible | Cloud or local storage | 135° horizontal, 80° vertical field of view

The Blink Video Doorbell is my recommendation for the best overall cheap video doorbell. 

With this device, you can answer the door from anywhere using your smartphone with two-way audio. Motion detection can keep you aware of all visitors, while 1080p HD allows you to see crisp detail and infrared video at night. 

All you have to do is wire your doorbell and choose your privacy settings. Keep in mind, however, that live view and two-way audio are only available when the doorbell is pressed or when motion is detected. If you want 24/7 video, you'll want to invest in the Sync Module 2 add-on. You can also pick up a Blink Mini camera as a Chime accessory.

This doorbell is currently available for only $35 with a 30% discount.

View now at Amazon

Wyze video doorbell

Best cheap video doorbell with package detection
wyze-video-doorbell
ZDNET/Wyze
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Multiple sound effects
  • Weather-resistant
  • Compact design
Cons
  • Chime charged separately
  • The design won't suit everyone
More Details

Tech Specs: 1080p HD recording | night vision | 3:4 aspect ratio | mobile push notifications | package detection | weather resistant 

If you want constant awareness of your home's surroundings, the Wyze video doorbell may be the perfect fit for you. With instant notifications, you can check the camera every time you have a visitor. With "head-to-toe" camera capabilities, the doorbell can also record deliveries left on your porch.

The camera records a live stream you can access any time, all in 1080p HD video with a 3:4 aspect ratio. You'll also receive other Wyze perks, like motion detection, video recording, and smart alerts. 

This doorbell is hard-wired, so you will need to set aside some time for installation. 

View now at Walmart

Roku video doorbell and Chime SE

Best cheap doorbell and Chime combination
roku-video-doorbell
ZDNET/Roku
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Recieve alerts from mobile or TVs
  • Reasonable field of view
  • Wire-free
Cons
  • Cloud recording locked to plans
  • Limited IoT ecosystem support
More Details

Tech Specs: 1080p HD recording | two-way audio | motion and sound detection | 120° vertical and 88° horizontal field of view | colour night vision | mobile connectivity | weather-resistant | different sound choices

While Roku is best known for streaming services, the company also developed a Roku smart home video doorbell and Chime SE. 

Currently on sale at Walmart for $59 ($20 discount), the wire-free Roku doorbell and Chime accessory provide basic smart features you would expect in a video doorbell, as well as 19 different sound choices available for your Chime. 

You will need a subscription to access cloud storage and to unlock advanced features. 

View now at Walmart

Arlo Essential wired video doorbell

Best video doorbell for style
arlo-essential-wired-video-doorbell
ZDNET/Arlo
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Built-in siren
  • Pre-recorded messages
  • Compatible with many IoT ecosystems
Cons
  • Wiring required
  • Full functionality restricted without a plan
  • Subscriptions can be expensive
More Details

Tech Specs: 1080p HD recording | two way audio | 180° viewing angle | pre-recorded messages | mobile connectivity | voice assistant compatible | siren | weather-resistant 

The Arlo Essential wired video doorbell is another top pick as a budget-friendly video doorbell.

This Arlo doorbell is wired and compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Footage is recorded in HD and there is a 180° viewing angle, allowing you to see exactly what's happening outside your home. Like other options on this list, you have to pay for a subscription to save footage in the cloud. 

Having tested multiple Arlo home security products throughout the years, I appreciate Arlo's ability to record footage at night. This model only provides budget-level capabilities, but it is still good value for money.

View now at Amazon

Ring video doorbell 3

Best cheap doorbell for premium features
ring-video-doorbell-3
ZDNET/Ring
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Mobile notifications
  • Alerts when power is low
  • Removable battery pack
Cons
  • Installation can be frustrating
  • Limited free features
More Details

Tech Specs: 1080p HD recordings | dual-band (2.4/5.0 GHz) Wi-Fi connectivity | privacy zones | battery operated/wired | two-way talk | motion sensors

The flagship Ring doorbell range is not often discounted outside of sales events. However, the Ring video doorbell 3 is currently on sale for $150, so you can save $50.

At 25% off, the Ring video doorbell 3 has entered this list as an option if you have a little more to spend. 

I've used Ring doorbells frequently over the years. Even though Ring doorbells can be irritating to install, the design has drastically improved over time. Plus, connectivity is reliable, and recorded footage tends to be high-quality, too.

View now at Amazon

What is the best cheap video doorbell?

For all its features, the vote is unanimous: The Blink Video Doorbell is the best cheap video doorbell for your home. However, to see how it stacks up, this is an overview of the best cheap video doorbells based on price, resolution, and other important features. 

Best cheap video doorbell

Price

Resolution

Chime included?

Color night vision?

Blink video doorbell 

$35

1080p HD

X

X

Wyze video doorbell 

$32

1080p HD

X

X

Roku smart home video doorbell and Chime SE 

$59

1080p HD

Yes

Yes

Arlo Essential wired video doorbell

$80

1080p HD

X

X

Ring video doorbell 3

$150

1080p HD

X

Yes

Which is the right cheap video doorbell for you?

While you're browsing for the best smart video doorbell for you, it's worth considering more than just the price point. My recommendations are focused on budget, true, but each offering also has strengths and weaknesses you'll want to consider before making a purchase. 

Choose this cheap video doorbell...

If you want...

Blink video doorbell 

Excellent performance with a reasonable price tag

Wyze video doorbell 

The widest field of view

Roku smart home video doorbell and Chime SE

A cheap doorbell and Chime

Arlo Essential wired video doorbell

The most stylish cheap doorbell

Ring video doorbell 3

A high-end video doorbell at a discount

How did we choose these cheap video doorbells?

I considered several factors when researching the best cheap video doorbells for you and your family. 

  • Features: Motion detection, two-way talk, night vision, and picture quality are the main features we look for in a smart doorbell. 
  • Installation: Some cheap video doorbells skip the manual work of wired installations and instead opt for wireless technology. However, there's a trade-off. If you take on the hassle of installation, you'll pay a lower price. 
  • Accessibility: Many video doorbells require you to purchase a separate subscription in order to access features like cloud storage.
  • Price: Cost is an important factor, so I looked for the most affordable video doorbells for your home.

Do all cheap video doorbells require a subscription?

Some cheap video doorbells require a subscription to access premium or advanced features like cloud storage and the automatic storage of footage over a period of time. You can generally use video doorbells without a plan, but you might miss out on some features. 

I've signed up for a subscription from time to time to ensure I have access to recorded footage. If you install a smart doorbell with a subscription, many vendors only allow you to view short, motion-activated snippets, or to watch in real time. 

How do video doorbells work?

Video doorbells are an invaluable piece of a home security system for surveilling the front entrance to your home. 

By using motion detection, video doorbells help you identify guests and even communicate via two-way talk. With a video doorbell, you can talk to visitors and access live-stream footage to keep your family safe at all times. Smart video doorbells provide a wide viewing angle -- typically, the more advanced, the wider the angle -- and may also provide night vision. 

Most vendors offer cloud storage facilities to automatically store event footage. However, this service generally requires a subscription.

Is a subscription worth it?

It depends on your situation and what you need from your video doorbell. 

Let's take Ring's Protect plans, for example. A basic subscription is $3.99 monthly and includes 180 days of video history, footage saving & sharing, alerts for when people are on your property, daily snapshots, video downloads, and more. However, the more expensive plans include 24/7 professional monitoring, cellular technology for alarms as a backup for when your Wi-Fi fails, and hands-free access to emergency hotlines. 

If you have concerns about your safety, if you're trying to catch a vandal, or if you want the reassurance of front-door footage, I would recommend you pick up at least a basic subscription video doorbell subscription.

Are there alternative cheap video doorbells worth considering?

It's not possible to showcase every cheap video doorbell on the market. However, with so many vendors now fighting for customers in the same space -- Blink, Ring, Arlo, and Google, to name a few -- competition is fierce. New sales, discounts, and price drops are often launched to entice consumers, so here are some alternatives you might want to consider. 

kasa-smart-video-doorbell

Best price

Kasa smart video doorbell, Chime - Save $15

This budget-friendly, hardwired 2K video doorbell comes with a bonus Chime.

View at Amazon
blink-smart-wifi-video-doorbell-with-sync-module-2

Best price

Blink video doorbell with Sync module 2 - Save $26

This Blink video doorbell is battery-operated and comes with Sync module 2. You'll receive 4 months of access to Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

View at Best Buy
arlo-essential-video-doorbell-wireless

Best price

Arlo Essential video doorbell - Save $100

This deal offers a wireless Arlo doorbell at a hefty discount, no hub required.

View at Amazon
google-nest-doorbell-wired

Best price

Google Nest doorbell (wired) - Save $121

Google also offers a wired version of the Google Nest doorbell, previously Nest Hello.

View at Amazon
eufy-security-video-doorbell-2e

Best price

Eufy security video doorbell 2E - Save $59

You can also pick up a battery-operated Eufy doorbell and HomeBase, no subscription required.

View at Amazon
