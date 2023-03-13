'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Home burglaries are all too common these days, so it's important you do everything possible to protect your family from the perils that could be lurking outside your door.
One major way to protect yourself is to install a video doorbell, so you can make sure none of your visitors are dangerous or unknown. It's especially critical when you have little ones in the house that may answer the door when your back is turned.
Safety aside, smart video doorbells are also incredibly convenient -- you will never miss a package or visitor again, as they provide real-time, two-way audio and video.
I scoured the market and analyzed products to find the best options available. Here are the best cheap video doorbells to help keep your family safe and sound.
Tech Specs: 1080p HD recording | 30fps camera | night vision | two-way audio | weather-resistant | mobile connectivity | Alexa compatible | Cloud or local storage | 135° horizontal, 80° vertical field of view
The Blink Video Doorbell is my recommendation for the best overall cheap video doorbell.
With this device, you can answer the door from anywhere using your smartphone with two-way audio. Motion detection can keep you aware of all visitors, while 1080p HD allows you to see crisp detail and infrared video at night.
All you have to do is wire your doorbell and choose your privacy settings. Keep in mind, however, that live view and two-way audio are only available when the doorbell is pressed or when motion is detected. If you want 24/7 video, you'll want to invest in the Sync Module 2 add-on. You can also pick up a Blink Mini camera as a Chime accessory.
This doorbell is currently available for only $35 with a 30% discount.
Tech Specs: 1080p HD recording | night vision | 3:4 aspect ratio | mobile push notifications | package detection | weather resistant
If you want constant awareness of your home's surroundings, the Wyze video doorbell may be the perfect fit for you. With instant notifications, you can check the camera every time you have a visitor. With "head-to-toe" camera capabilities, the doorbell can also record deliveries left on your porch.
The camera records a live stream you can access any time, all in 1080p HD video with a 3:4 aspect ratio. You'll also receive other Wyze perks, like motion detection, video recording, and smart alerts.
This doorbell is hard-wired, so you will need to set aside some time for installation.
Tech Specs: 1080p HD recording | two-way audio | motion and sound detection | 120° vertical and 88° horizontal field of view | colour night vision | mobile connectivity | weather-resistant | different sound choices
While Roku is best known for streaming services, the company also developed a Roku smart home video doorbell and Chime SE.
Currently on sale at Walmart for $59 ($20 discount), the wire-free Roku doorbell and Chime accessory provide basic smart features you would expect in a video doorbell, as well as 19 different sound choices available for your Chime.
You will need a subscription to access cloud storage and to unlock advanced features.
Tech Specs: 1080p HD recording | two way audio | 180° viewing angle | pre-recorded messages | mobile connectivity | voice assistant compatible | siren | weather-resistant
The Arlo Essential wired video doorbell is another top pick as a budget-friendly video doorbell.
This Arlo doorbell is wired and compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Footage is recorded in HD and there is a 180° viewing angle, allowing you to see exactly what's happening outside your home. Like other options on this list, you have to pay for a subscription to save footage in the cloud.
Having tested multiple Arlo home security products throughout the years, I appreciate Arlo's ability to record footage at night. This model only provides budget-level capabilities, but it is still good value for money.
Tech Specs: 1080p HD recordings | dual-band (2.4/5.0 GHz) Wi-Fi connectivity | privacy zones | battery operated/wired | two-way talk | motion sensors
The flagship Ring doorbell range is not often discounted outside of sales events. However, the Ring video doorbell 3 is currently on sale for $150, so you can save $50.
At 25% off, the Ring video doorbell 3 has entered this list as an option if you have a little more to spend.
I've used Ring doorbells frequently over the years. Even though Ring doorbells can be irritating to install, the design has drastically improved over time. Plus, connectivity is reliable, and recorded footage tends to be high-quality, too.
For all its features, the vote is unanimous: The Blink Video Doorbell is the best cheap video doorbell for your home. However, to see how it stacks up, this is an overview of the best cheap video doorbells based on price, resolution, and other important features.
Best cheap video doorbell
Price
Resolution
Chime included?
Color night vision?
Blink video doorbell
$35
1080p HD
X
X
Wyze video doorbell
$32
1080p HD
X
X
Roku smart home video doorbell and Chime SE
$59
1080p HD
Yes
Yes
Arlo Essential wired video doorbell
$80
1080p HD
X
X
Ring video doorbell 3
$150
1080p HD
X
Yes
While you're browsing for the best smart video doorbell for you, it's worth considering more than just the price point. My recommendations are focused on budget, true, but each offering also has strengths and weaknesses you'll want to consider before making a purchase.
Choose this cheap video doorbell...
If you want...
Blink video doorbell
Excellent performance with a reasonable price tag
Wyze video doorbell
The widest field of view
Roku smart home video doorbell and Chime SE
A cheap doorbell and Chime
Arlo Essential wired video doorbell
The most stylish cheap doorbell
Ring video doorbell 3
A high-end video doorbell at a discount
I considered several factors when researching the best cheap video doorbells for you and your family.
Some cheap video doorbells require a subscription to access premium or advanced features like cloud storage and the automatic storage of footage over a period of time. You can generally use video doorbells without a plan, but you might miss out on some features.
I've signed up for a subscription from time to time to ensure I have access to recorded footage. If you install a smart doorbell with a subscription, many vendors only allow you to view short, motion-activated snippets, or to watch in real time.
Video doorbells are an invaluable piece of a home security system for surveilling the front entrance to your home.
By using motion detection, video doorbells help you identify guests and even communicate via two-way talk. With a video doorbell, you can talk to visitors and access live-stream footage to keep your family safe at all times. Smart video doorbells provide a wide viewing angle -- typically, the more advanced, the wider the angle -- and may also provide night vision.
Most vendors offer cloud storage facilities to automatically store event footage. However, this service generally requires a subscription.
It depends on your situation and what you need from your video doorbell.
Let's take Ring's Protect plans, for example. A basic subscription is $3.99 monthly and includes 180 days of video history, footage saving & sharing, alerts for when people are on your property, daily snapshots, video downloads, and more. However, the more expensive plans include 24/7 professional monitoring, cellular technology for alarms as a backup for when your Wi-Fi fails, and hands-free access to emergency hotlines.
If you have concerns about your safety, if you're trying to catch a vandal, or if you want the reassurance of front-door footage, I would recommend you pick up at least a basic subscription video doorbell subscription.
It's not possible to showcase every cheap video doorbell on the market. However, with so many vendors now fighting for customers in the same space -- Blink, Ring, Arlo, and Google, to name a few -- competition is fierce. New sales, discounts, and price drops are often launched to entice consumers, so here are some alternatives you might want to consider.
This budget-friendly, hardwired 2K video doorbell comes with a bonus Chime.
This Blink video doorbell is battery-operated and comes with Sync module 2. You'll receive 4 months of access to Amazon Music Unlimited for free.
This deal offers a wireless Arlo doorbell at a hefty discount, no hub required.
Google also offers a wired version of the Google Nest doorbell, previously Nest Hello.
You can also pick up a battery-operated Eufy doorbell and HomeBase, no subscription required.