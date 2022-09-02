'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Today, most vehicles come equipped with backup cameras, but the truth is that there are still many vehicles on the road that do not have them. According to CarFax, cars made in 2018 and above are now required to have a backup camera, but what if you have a vehicle made before then?
There are plenty of after-market options for your backup camera, but it can be overwhelming to try to discern which is the best backup camera, but that is where we can help. These are the best backup cameras for your car, truck, or trailer so you can see behind you when parking or backing out.
Specs: Screen size: 4.3" | Installation type: Dashboard mount, surface mount | The real angle of view: 110 degrees | Range: 33 feet | Power source: Reverse light | Image quality: 480P | Dimensions: 4.5" x 0.5" x 3.4"
The Auto-Vox CS2 Backup Camera gets our vote for the best backup camera. In addition to adjustable parking lines, you can also adjust the camera's height to ensure that you receive an image proportional to your vehicle, whether it is a car, truck, or trailer. Simply set up your camera using the suction cup mount for your dashboard or windshield. You will receive a strong, vivid picture thanks to the incorporated PC1058 sensor.
One hundred and ten golden angles help ensure a clear image free of distortion. Use is reliable, too, with the camera providing its own exclusive digital wireless signal specifically designed to prevent any interference. The camera is waterproof with an IP 68 rating to secure your purchase, but a one-year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee also apply.
Specs: Screen size: 4.3" | Installation type: Surface mount | The real angle of view: 149 degrees | Power source: Reverse light | Image quality: 1080P | Dimensions: 9.4"Lx 1" x 1.3"
The eRapta ERT01 Backup Camera is a wired backup camera with a versatile design that works on a variety of different vehicles, from sedans to trucks. It is adjustable to the height of your vehicle, thanks to a level reversing camera that also provides a 149-degree angle view. Six glass lenses and full true color reproduction all help ensure clarity with this universal rear view camera providing 720p video capture resolution and superior night vision.
There are eight incorporated LED lights for easy projection in the dark, plus IP69 waterproofing with a durable resin build that works in a variety of different climates. Easy installation is a plus, using an RCA connection for simple installation and use.
Specs: Screen size: 4.3" | Installation type: Rear bracket | The real angle of view: 180 degrees | Range: 492 feet | Image quality: 720p | Dimensions: 8.8" x 2.9" x 7.6"
The Furrion Vision S Wireless Backup System uses a long-range 2.4GHz signal to protect your RV. Features include a built-in microphone with sound and motion detection to keep your RV safe at all times. Viewing is made easy, thanks to an oversized screen of over four inches with built-in anti-glare, 720p resolution, and a 180-degree view.
When parked, you can see a range up to almost 500 feet, but even at night, the range is impressive at 40 feet. There is live streaming available, plus extras like infrared night vision and IP 65 waterproofing. With a universal fit, this requires just a simple installation to get started.
Specs: Screen size: 4.3" | Installation type: Surface mount, dashboard mount | The real angle of view: 149 degrees | Image quality: 1080p | Dimensions: 7.87" x 4.72" x 3.54"
With almost a 150-degree angle of view, the LeeKooLuu LK3 Backup Camera has six white LED lights to provide visibility, even during the dark of night. This camera is all about DIY, with adjustable settings for the height and width to fit your environment. If you prefer automation, that is an option, too, as you can turn off the setting and let the camera move between rear and front views.
The LCD screen is generous at a size of over four inches with a 1080p resolution. Plus, IP69 waterproofing means extra durability for the long run. Just use the easy surface or dashboard mount to install, and you are on your way.
Specs: Screen size: 3" | The real angle of view: 150 degrees | Image quality: 3840 x 2160P
The Yada RoadCam 4K UHD Smart Dash Cam has all of the basics you would want in a backup camera and more. There is an ultra-HD resolution with a three-inch screen and a 150-degree angle view. Yada's signature Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) Sensing Technology means that weather like fog and the blinding sun will not interfere with your photos.
The built-in GPS helps with your location at all times, plus there is loop recording, so you do not have to worry about replacing a memory card. Built-in Wi-Fi is incorporated so that you can use the companion Yada Drive app.
The Auto-Vox CS2 Backup Camera is the best backup camera, thanks to its clear picture, huge flexibility in use, and affordable price tag.
To compare it against our other picks, here is an overview of the best backup cameras.
To help you find the best backup camera for your needs, consider these expert recommendations based on our study.
When searching for the best backup camera, we consider several specific factors to aid in our decision.
Be sure to carefully review technical specs and features before deciding on the best backup camera for your vehicle.
A backup camera is a type of camera that displays a rear view of your vehicle when you are in reverse mode. Some cameras may also offer front-view cameras, as well.
The field of view for backup cameras varies from one model to the next. The best backup cameras range from 110 to 180 degrees, depending on the option you choose.
A backup camera can significantly range in price, depending on the model you choose and the type of vehicle you have.
While searching for the best backup cameras, we found these models that also caught our eye.
For more ideas for your car, check out our expert picks for the best dash cams, the best wireless car chargers, and the best car vacuums!