These backup cameras can display what's behind you, even at night

A backup camera has become a necessity for drivers. Not all vehicles come equipped with them, but you can buy a separate backup camera for your car to help you get out of tight spaces and tricky parking spots. Our top pick is the Auto-Vox CS2 due to due its ease of installation, wide camera angle, and waterproof build. We found other honorable mentions as well.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

Today, most vehicles come equipped with backup cameras, but the truth is that there are still many vehicles on the road that do not have them. According to CarFax, cars made in 2018 and above are now required to have a backup camera, but what if you have a vehicle made before then?

There are plenty of after-market options for your backup camera, but it can be overwhelming to try to discern which is the best backup camera, but that is where we can help. These are the best backup cameras for your car, truck, or trailer so you can see behind you when parking or backing out.  

Auto-Vox CS2 Backup Camera

Best backup camera overall
Auto-Vox CS2 Backup Camera
View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

eRapta ERT01 Backup Camera

Best budget backup camera
Close up of the camera of a backup camera on a car
View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Furrion Vision S Wireless Backup System

Best backup camera for RVs and trailers
Woman in a yellow beanie pointing to the screen of a backup camera in an RV
View now at Camping WorldView now at AmazonView now at Walmart

LeeKooLuu LK3 Backup Camera

Best night vision backup camera
A red sports car on the screen of part of a background camera
View now at Amazon

Yada RoadCam 4K UHD Smart Dash Cam

Best universal backup camera
A backup camera screen suctioned to the window of a car with a blue sky in the background
View now at Walmart

What is the best backup camera?

The Auto-Vox CS2 Backup Camera is the best backup camera, thanks to its clear picture, huge flexibility in use, and affordable price tag. 

To compare it against our other picks, here is an overview of the best backup cameras.  

Backup camera

Cost

Screen size

Angle of view

Auto-Vox CS2

$89.99

4.3"

110 degrees

eRapta ERT01 Backup Camera

$25.99

4.3"

149 degrees

Furrion Vision S Wireless Backup System

$381.78

4.3"

180 degrees

LeeKooLuu LK3

$49.99

4.3"

149 degrees

Yada RoadCam 4K UHD Smart Dash Cam

$119.00

3"

150 degrees

Which is the right backup camera for you?

To help you find the best backup camera for your needs, consider these expert recommendations based on our study.

Choose this backup camera...

If you...

Auto-Vox CS2

Want performance with affordability

eRapta ERT01 Backup Camera

Want the best affordable backup camera

Furrion Vision S Wireless Backup System

Want a versatile backup camera

LeeKooLuu LK3

Plan on doing a lot of night driving

Yada

Want an excellent runner-up option for best backup camera

How did we choose these backup cameras?

When searching for the best backup camera, we consider several specific factors to aid in our decision. 

  • Installation: Many of the best backup cameras use a simple suction mount for installation, but some backup cameras may require hardwired or professional installation. 
  • Vehicle type: Some backup cameras may only be equipped to work with certain types of vehicles, like sedans, trucks, or even RVs. 
  • Viewing angle: The viewing angle is important because it determines how wide your field of view will be. Generally speaking, the larger your vehicle, the wider the viewing angle should be. 
  • Price: We consider cost when finding the best backup cameras that will work across a variety of budgets.

Be sure to carefully review technical specs and features before deciding on the best backup camera for your vehicle.

What is a backup camera?

A backup camera is a type of camera that displays a rear view of your vehicle when you are in reverse mode. Some cameras may also offer front-view cameras, as well.  

How far can I see behind my vehicle?

The field of view for backup cameras varies from one model to the next. The best backup cameras range from 110 to 180 degrees, depending on the option you choose.  

How much is a backup camera?

A backup camera can significantly range in price, depending on the model you choose and the type of vehicle you have. 

Are there alternative backup cameras worth considering?

While searching for the best backup cameras, we found these models that also caught our eye. 

For more ideas for your car, check out our expert picks for the best dash cams, the best wireless car chargers, and the best car vacuums!

