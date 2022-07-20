/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Home

Dyson Week Deals: Save up to $200 on vacuums, fans, and more

A Dyson vacuum cleaner powers through all kinds of dirt to keep your house clean. With up to $200 savings, this is the lowest price Dyson products will be for some time.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

As the proud owner of a Dyson vacuum cleaner, I can say with confidence that any Dyson vacuum is a truly great staple to a home's cleaning tools. While I love my Dyson V8, any top-quality product from the company can be pricey – and you should never pay the full price if you can help it.

That's what makes the Dyson Week sale event so enticing. Right now, you can save up to $200 on important household tools. From fans to vacuum cleaners to air purifiers, you can upgrade your home and keep both your floors and your air dirt-free. 

Below, we rounded up some of the best deals for the sale. The deals end July 31, but that doesn't mean that you should wait until the last minute to buy them. Dyson always keeps very low stock on their products, so we cannot guarantee any of these will stay in stock for long.

Dyson V8 Absolute Yellow cordless vacuum

Save $100
Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner
Dyson
  • Current Price: $399
  • Original Price: $499

This OG vacuum is a first-generation model that comes with two power modes to remove dirt from hardwood, carpets, and more. WIth up to 40 minutes of runtime, it's ideal for smaller apartments.

View now at Dyson

Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum

Save $200
Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum
Dyson
  • Current Price: $649
  • Original Price $849

For those that need an oversized .5-gallon dust bin, the Outsize comes with a full-size cleaner head plus a bunch of extensions to make sure that you can remove dirt and dust from every nook in your home. The digital display reports in real time so you know exactly how much time is left on the battery, which also gives you up to 120 minutes of runtime.

View now at Dyson

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin vacuum cleaner

Save $50
Dyson Ball Multifloor vacuum cleaner
Dyson
  • Current Price: $249
  • Original Price: $299

This corded vacuum option uses the Dyson signature ball design to house most of the major components, making it easier to move across all your floor types. The filtration system captures 99.97% of harmful particles on your floors as small as .3 microns. As a bonus, the filter is washable - simply wash it and replace it when fully dried to keep cleaning.

View now at Dyson

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan

Save $100
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Dyson
  • Current Price: $399
  • Original Price: $499

We originally wrote about this deal a few days ago, and Dyson kept the sale going, adding it to Dyson Week deals. The fan oscillates up to 70 degrees to improve airflow around any space, and it can even cool you when you need to beat the heat. At 7.8-inches wide, it can fit into small apartment spaces or larger rooms to keep your home fresh and cool.

View now at Dyson

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A purifying fan

Save $100
Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A purifying fan
Dyson
  • Current Price: $449
  • Original Price: $549

Another great purifying fan option, the TP7A fan automatically senses and reports on your air and displays results on the LCD screen. Oscillating up to 350 degrees, it can projects over 77 gallons of air a second to keep your home cool.

View now at Dyson

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

United Airlines just criticized its own employees. Their response was pure joy
screen-shot-2022-07-11-at-3-40-54-pm.png

United Airlines just criticized its own employees. Their response was pure joy

Business
An airline was sick and tired of airport luggage chaos. Its solution was brilliant
screen-shot-2022-07-12-at-5-53-45-pm.png

An airline was sick and tired of airport luggage chaos. Its solution was brilliant

Business
United Airlines just made a huge announcement that'll drive customers crazy
screen-shot-2022-04-04-at-9-34-16-am.png

United Airlines just made a huge announcement that'll drive customers crazy

Business