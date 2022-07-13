/>
Get a Smart Air Quality monitor and an Echo Dot for $61

This lightning deal just went live for Prime Day 2022, so make sure to jump on it if you're looking to buy this Smart Air Quality monitor.
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer on
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor with a 4th Generation Echo Dot
With times the way they are, an air quality monitor can be an intrinsic part of your smart home environment and, potentially, your health. The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor with a 4th Generation Echo Dot just went on sale for $61 as part of a Prime Day 2022 lightning deal to fulfill this want.

Smart Air Quality monitor and an Echo Dot

 $61 at Amazon

Many people have bought air purifiers and air quality monitors since 2020 for home use. Amazon has created this Smart Air Quality monitor that helps users track particulate matter (PM), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature through the Alexa app on their mobile devices. Complete with notifications when poor air quality is detected, you can set alerts to come to your phone or be announced on Echo devices around the home.

The smart aspect of this air quality monitor also lets you enable routines with other Alexa-connected devices with the app, so you could, for example, turn on a fan when the temperature reaches 76F or turn on a humidifier when the humidity goes up.

With the Echo device included in this bundle, you can ask Alexa to tell you the current indoor air quality, and you can assign different monitors to different rooms for better monitoring.

