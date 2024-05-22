'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Google Home pro tip: How to use Gemini to broadcast messages between your Nest devices
I'm far from lazy. But sometimes I just want to send my wife a message to let her know (even when I'm knee-deep in a writing project) that I'm thinking of her. Or, maybe I have to communicate something to her and I'm not in a place where I can leave my office (or I'm working in the basement). And because I'm not one for shouting as a form of communication inside my home, I've found a better way to transmit my message -- thanks to Gemini and my Google Home Speakers.
We have two speakers, one at the front of the house and one at the back of the house (both on the first floor). That means I can send my messages to either one of those speakers or both of them from the convenience of my phone.
Also: 3 ways Gemini Advanced beats other AI assistants, according to Google
This feature is new, so it can be a bit buggy. Sometimes, I find, there's enough lag that Gemini doesn't catch my entire message. Also, sometimes the message will be broadcast in the default speaker voice and sometimes it will be a recording of my voice. I guess it depends on how Google's latest AI model is feeling at that moment.
Or maybe it's still a bit buggy.
Either way, it's a fun little feature that I accidentally happened upon one day and have used quite often ever since.
Let me show you how it's done.
Do note that this feature can be done with either Gemini or Google Assistant. I switched over to Gemini some time ago but I've tested it with Google Assistant and it works the same. So, whether you've opted into Gemini or are remaining with Assistant (until Google forces the move), you're good to go.
How to broadcast a message
What you'll need: To make this work, you'll need an Android device, at least two Nest speakers --or other displays or speakers -- connected to Google Home, and at least one member of your household or organization signed into each of the displays/speakers. Those speakers/displays also have to be connected to the same wireless network and must be using firmware 1.39154941 or later.
With those things taken care of, you're ready to broadcast.
1. Open Gemini/Assistant
You don't have to open either Gemini or Assistant. Instead, speak the usual phrase, "Hey Google…" to call up the service.
Also: The best smart speakers: Expert tested and reviewed
2. Inform Gemini/Assistant you want to broadcast
There are several different ways to broadcast a message -- I'll list them here. In each instance, [message] is the message you want to broadcast, [room name] is the room with the specific device to which you want to broadcast, and [device] is a specific device.
You can use any of the following key phrases: Broadcast, Shout, Tell Everyone, or Announce.
- To broadcast a custom message to all speakers/devices: Broadcast [message].
- To broadcast a custom message to a specific room: Broadcast to [room name] [message].
- To broadcast a custom message to a specific device: Broadcast to [device] [message].
After you speak the message, Google will send it to either all devices, specific rooms, or specific devices. You don't have to do anything more.
3. Broadcast preset messages
There are several preset messages you can broadcast. These are:
- Broadcast wake up everyone
- Broadcast breakfast is ready
- Broadcast it's lunchtime
- Broadcast dinner is served
- Broadcast it's time to leave
- Broadcast I'm home
- Broadcast I'm on the way
- Broadcast the show is about to start
- Broadcast it's time for bed
Each one of the preset messages does something different. For example, the "wake-up everyone" message starts with a rooster crowing, a bit of music, and then the message.
Also: Smart home starter pack: Top 5 devices you need
I've found the broadcast feature to come in quite handy on several occasions. Besides it being handy, it's also a lot of fun to send someone a message when they're least expecting it.