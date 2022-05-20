How to unlock the Yale Assure Lock SL when the batteries die

How to unlock your Yale Assure Lock SL if the batteries are dead Watch Now

Most things around us light up, beep, talk, sing, have a touchscreen or do all of the above. Everything seems to be plugged in or has batteries, even something as simple as the deadbolt on your door. But the world turns and batteries die, so what do you do when your keyless smart lock runs out of batteries?

Many smart locks also have key access in case you do get locked out or simply prefer using your key, but keyless entry is becoming more popular. A keyless smart lock like the Yale Assure Lock SL doesn't have the option of using a key, making it lock-pick proof and more secure than the average deadbolt. But what are your options if your battery dies?

Before you pitch a tent in your front yard, get yourself a standard 9-volt battery -- available from any nearby convenience store -- and get ready to unlock your door as if you had magic powers.

Step 1: Get a fresh 9-volt battery

Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

Step 2: Locate the two terminals under your Yale Lock's touchscreen

Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

Step 3: Hold the 9-volt battery up to the terminals underneath your lock

Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

Step 4: Wait for the screen to turn on as soon as the battery is against the lock

Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

Step 5: Replace the batteries on the lock so this doesn't happen again

Your lock will let you know when your batteries are about to die, so pay attention to the health of your device. You can promptly replace the batteries while the lock is still powered, and you won't have to run out to the store to get a 9-volt battery in the future.