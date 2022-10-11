'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
No more wondering if you left the garage door open at night: The Chamberlain Smart Garage Control makes your existing garage door smarter as a small hub that adds wifi capability. Users can check from the myQ app on their phones to see if the door was left open or if it's closed, as well as control their garage door.
The smart control set includes a garage door sensor and a hub. The sensor determines the current status of the garage door, if open or closed, and communicates that to the hub via Bluetooth. The hub is connected to wifi via your phone's myQ app, and works as a radio frequency (RF) remote control for the garage door.
So the sensor will tell the hub that the garage door was left open, and you access the information from the myQ app, then simply tap on "Close" to close it from your phone. The hub then closes the garage door. myQ also has a separate garage camera for even more control.
The myQ app is one of those things that are simply life-changing for me. No matter how organized I try to be in my daily life, the garage door is one of those things that still has me turning the car around to see if I've closed it. I've also added schedules so the garage closes every evening in case I forget to leave it open (which happens at least three times a week).
I'll admit, though this isn't readily compatible with Alexa or HomeKit, it's the only app that I truly don't mind being separate from my Apple Home app, simply because the trouble is worth it. Being able to check on my garage from wherever I am, opening it from my phone instead of getting the clicker when I'm going to grab something from it, and adding schedules have removed a worry that has plagued me since I've had a garage.
