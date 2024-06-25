'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Amazon deals right now: June 2024
Amazon is the go-to retailer for many thanks to its massive product selection, shipping options, and exclusive membership perks, like deals and discounts. And while it's true that some of Amazon's best deals drop during the brand's significant shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, which was just confirmed to make its comeback in just a few weeks, you don't have to wait for a seasonal sale to save across home, entertainment, and lifestyle categories.
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Everything you need to know (plus some shoppable deals)
The shopping giant frequently cuts prices on top tech products all year round, including smartwatches, laptops, TVs, appliances, and more.
Also: The best phone deals right now
We rounded up the best Amazon tech deals you can shop this June. Check back here each month before you shop -- we'll be updating this list with all the best deals that are live, and we'll be extensively covering the upcoming Prime Day sale in July.
The best Amazon deals of June 2024
- Google Pixel 8 Unlocked Smartphone, 256GB: $609 (save $150)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD: $165 (save $105)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked Smartphone, 256GB: $435 (save $564)
- DJI Mini 3 Drone: $429 (save $120)
- Soundcore by Anker Sleep A10 Earbuds: $78 (save $52)
- Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm: $299 (save $100)
- Soundcore by Anker Boom 2 Outdoor Speaker: $100 (save $30)
The best Amazon tech deals
- Google Pixel Fold Unlocked Smartphone, 256GB: $1,299 (save $500)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $95 (save $45)
- Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch: $190 (save $60)
- TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System: $170 (save $110)
- Sonos Era 100 Smart Speaker: $199 (save $50)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) (40mm, Starlight Sport Band): $189 (save $60)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $719 (save $80)
- Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Wireless Speaker: $98 (save $32)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: $70 (save $40)
The best Amazon headphone deals
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones: $180 (save $170)
- Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones: $150 (save $50)
- JBL Vibe Earbuds: $40 (save $10)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Earbuds: $160 (save $90)
- Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: $159 (save $41)
The best Amazon TV deals
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $110 (save $30)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $40 (save $20)
- Sony Bravia 75-inch Mini LED 4K Ultra HD X93L Series TV: $2,500 (save $300)
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: $100 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch HD Smart TV: $120 (save $80)
The best Amazon robot vacuum deals
- Shark AI Voice Control Robot Vacuum: $300 (save $299)
- Roborock Q8 Max Robot Vacuum: $360 (save $240)
- Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum: $300 (save $300)
- Shark RV2310 Matrix Robot Vacuum: $250 (save $50)
- Eufy G40+ Robot Vacuum: $220 (save $180)
- Shark Detect Pro AV2820S Robot Vacuum: $550 (save $150)
The best Amazon home deals
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $60 (save $40)
- Shark NV352 Lift Away Vacuum: $150 (save $50)
- Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: $349 (save $121)
- Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh WiFi System: $330 (save $110)
- Ecoflow River 2 Pro Portable Power Station: $429 (save $170)
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 with 5 QT capacity: $90 (save $30)
- Ninesky Dehumidifier, 85 Ounces: $77 (save $33)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Kit: $139 (save $100)
How did we choose these Amazon deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon recently confirmed that their popular Prime Day sale will make a return on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday July 17, 2024. The sale will begin at 12:01 a.m. PDT on July 16.
How much is an Amazon Prime membership?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139, which will save you a few dollars.
Also: These 5 new Amazon features make finding the products you need even easier
College students and those aged 18-24 can get a discount and pay $7.49 per month or $69 per year. In addition, those with qualified government assistance (which may include select seniors) can receive a Prime membership for just $6.99 after their free trial.