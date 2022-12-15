'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
We get it. The holidays can be a stressful time, especially if you're prepping to host this year. Instead of worrying about another chore to check off your list, invest in a robot vacuum to clean and mop your floors. You can get a refurbished robot vacuum on sale right now with the Shark IQ RV100AE/UR1000SR robot vacuum for only $150, with an unreal savings of $244.
This robot vacuum can handle dust, dirt and allergens. Since it was designed to handle pet hair, you won't have to worry about cleaning up after your pet that sheds all over the floors. The self-cleaning brushroll will also elongate how often you have to clean the robot, and it self-empties so you don't have to think about it.
The Shark will go row by row in your home for a spotless floor cleaning experience and uses Total Home Mapping technology to remember rooms. You can schedule a whole home cleaning or simply select a room that needs a little TLC ahead of the holidays with the SharkClean app. Don't want to use the app? Use Alexa voice commands to start the vacuum.
When it runs low on battery, it will automatically return to its station to recharge and empty its bin. The bin can handle up to 30 days of dirt and debris, so you won't have to think about it most days.
At $244 off, this is a steal of a deal on a robot vacuum. Don't let the refurbished stamp on this vacuum sway you from adding it in your home. Each refurbished vacuum has been meticulously inspected to ensure it's still in full working condition. It's listed at $200 right now, and you'll have to add the $50 off coupon before adding it to your cart.
If you'd prefer something brand new, you can check out our holiday deals specifically on robot vacuums, too.