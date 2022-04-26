Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

The best outdoor security light

What is the best outdoor security light? SANSI 45W LED Security Light is our top choice. We compared specs like motion detection range, price, brightness, compatibility, customizability, waterproof rating, warranty, installation, and more to find the outdoor security light to make you feel safer at home.

Outdoor security lights can deter lurkers and would-be criminals, alert you to unwanted visitors, and simply provide the convenience of a well-lit exterior for nightly trash runs. The best outdoor security lights offer flexible programming with dusk-to-dawn and motion detection modes, adjustable brightness and detection ranges, and limited on-times to give you a customized experience.

Here are our top picks for best outdoor security lights summarised:

 

Motion Detection Range

Waterproof Rating

Warranty

SANSI

180 degrees, 50 feet

IP-65

5 years

LEPOWER

180 degrees, 72 feet

IP-65

1 year

Ring

140 degrees; 30 feet

Not Specified

1 year

*Data accurate as of January 28, 2021

SANSI 45W LED Security Light

Best outdoor security light

SANSI 45W LED Security Light
Amazon

Features

Offering LED lights that give off an astounding 6,000 lumens; the SANSI 45W LED Security Light is one of the brightest outdoor security lights on the market. But if that's too bright, you can use the adjustable knob on the back of the light to dim it.

Although the SANSI 45W LED, Security Light's motion detector can sense movement up to 50 feet away in a 180-degree range, simply turn the Range knob to the left to decrease the distance monitored by the motion detector. You can also set how long you'd like the light to stay on (from 1 to 10 minutes) after it's triggered in Auto mode, or use one of its other modes to allow it to stay on from dusk to dawn or for up to six hours.

The SANSI 45W LED Security Light features six 45-watt bulbs on two adjustable arms that you can configure for use in corners, against walls, or pointing straight down toward the ground. It has an IP65 weather rating, a five-year warranty, a 30-day refund or replacement, and free lifetime tech support. 

Compatibility

This outdoor security light doesn't use Wi-Fi or Z-Wave technology. It's incompatible with home automation systems.

Installation

The SANSI 45W LED Security Light is a hardwired unit designed for DIY installation. It's mounted to the wall using the included hard plate.

View now at Amazon

LEPOWER 3500LM Motion Sensor Light

Best for long-distance detection

LEPOWER 3500LM Motion Sensor Light
Amazon

Features

The LEPOWER 3500LM Motion Sensor Light is the best seller on Amazon for a good reason. It offers the best detection range. The light can be triggered by motion up to 72 feet away with a detection range of 180 degrees. The product features light with up to 3500 LM at a low power of 35W. You can customize your light to last anywhere from 10 seconds to 10 minutes after it's triggered.

The LEPOWER light comes with three different security light heads that you can adjust at different angles to suit your needs. 

Compatibility

This outdoor security light isn't compatible with any mobile apps or smart home automation systems.

Installation

This is a hardwired unit that comes with simple wiring instructions. Although you can install it on your own, call a licensed electrician if you don't feel safe doing so.

View now at Lepower

Ring Floodlight Cam

Best for combined security light and camera

Ring Floodlight Cam
Ring

Features

If you're interested in an outdoor security light with a camera included, then you might want to consider the Ring Floodlight Motion-Activated Camera. The floodlight comes with two-way audio, so you can hear and speak to anyone outside your door. In addition to the motion-activated floodlight, the product also comes with a security siren.

Because of the camera feature, the Ring Floodlight Cam monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View. It includes privacy features such as audio privacy and customizable privacy zones.

Compatibility

Because it's a Ring product, the Floodlight Cam can connect to your Alexa device. You'll receive notifications when motion is detected, allowing you to respond. You can see, hear, and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, or PC.

Homeowners can separately purchase a self-monitored Ring Protect Plan to record video, review what you missed, and share videos and photos. This subscription is compatible with any other Ring products you own.

Installation

The Ring Floodlight Cam requires the hardwired installation to weatherproof electrical boxes. The product is designed for easy DIY installation, though the company partners with OnTech Smart Services to provide professional installation.

View now at Amazon

Runners Up

LeonLite 30W 3-Head Motion Activated LED Outdoor Security Light

The LeonLite is a popular outdoor security camera well-known for its long-distance detection. You adjust the brightness, motion activation sensitivity, and auto timer when you set up your camera. The motion sensor can detect movement up to 70 feet away. The camera has three modes: Auto (motion activated), Dusk to Dawn (only on at night), or On-Time (allows the LeonLite Outdoor Security Light to stay on until you manually switch it off again.

Hyperikon LED 200W Motion Sensor Light

If you're looking for a security light that offers extreme brightness, then Hyperikon might be right for you. It's an incredibly powerful outdoor LED floodlight with motion detection. This light is extremely adjustable. You can adjust the motion detection, sensitivity, time, positioning, and more. The camera is also fully weatherproof, so you don't have to worry about keeping it outside. This light is intended for easy DIY installation.

Aootek LED Solar Light

Aootek's motion-sensor security floodlight comes with a high-efficient solar panel, helping homeowners save energy. Additionally, the motion detector comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. This light comes with ultra-bright lights and wide-angle illumination. The angle can detect motion up to 26 feet away, with a detection angle of 120 degrees. Because of its waterproof rating, these lights can withstand extreme weather conditions, and you won't have to worry about leaving them outside.

What is the best outdoor security light?

The SANSI 45W LED is the best outdoor security light.

How did we choose the best outdoor security light?

To choose the best outdoor security lights, we looked for motion detection capabilities, bright lights, a high weatherproof rating, long warranties, and hardwired installation for maintenance-free performance.

Do motion sensor lights deter crime?

Bright motion sensor lights may startle a criminal or keep them off your property altogether, but it's wise to pair outdoor security lights with a security system for maximum protection.

How many lumens do I need for a floodlight?

A floodlight with 1,100 lumens is plenty bright, but when in doubt, buy more lumens. You can always dim a too-bright floodlight, but you can't make a weak floodlight brighter.

What is a good wattage for outdoor lights?

Anywhere between 40 to 75 watts is sufficient for outdoor lights.

Hardware | Yard & Outdoors | Best Lists