You don't need to spend a fortune on making your home office secure, and thanks to mobile technology, our options now go far beyond locking our doors and making sure our windows are closed.
Smart video doorbells that record both video and audio feeds in real-time when you have a visitor; motion and sound sensors that can be used in and outside, digital door locks, cameras with excellent night vision -- the range of products that leverage mobile connectivity, apps, and sensors are endless and are improving every year.
That is not to say that all smart home security products are created equal, and not every home needs to have costly setups when it comes to security. Sometimes, a few select pieces can create a home ecosystem that is enough to protect your home (and office) against intruders and alert you when suspicious activity is detected.
ZDNET has created a list of recommendations suiting a variety of budgets and setups to help homeowners and remote workers decide how best to protect their properties, ranging from full kits to useful window sensors and cameras suitable for use both inside and outdoors.
Also: The best security keys
ZDNET's top pick for a home or office security system is the SimpliSafe Haven home security system bundle. Currently on sale for $302 with a 40% discount, you can't beat the Haven's 14-piece kit which not only helps protects your home from intruders, but also insider threats -- including water damage and fire.
The Haven kit comes with a base station, keypad, four entry sensors, two motion sensors, one panic button, a keyfob, one wireless siren, a smoke detector, water damage detector, and a temperature sensor. You can also choose to add extras including glass break detectors, indoor or outdoor cameras, and yard signs.
Read the review: SimpliSafe Home Security review
If your home has multiple bedrooms and is large enough to warrant a robust security system, you might want to consider the second-generation 14-piece Ring Alarm Security kit. Currently on offer with a $90 discount, this kit contains a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and a range extender for blanket home coverage.
Overall, Ring says this bundle is enough to protect eight windows or doors, with the added bonus of motion sensors for vulnerable hallways.
At the time of writing, you can also pick up a cut-price Ring Doorbell for $99 to extend your security coverage to your front porch.
Read the review: Ring Alarm review: An affordable home security system
Abode's iota All-In-One Security Kit is another of our top picks for home and office security. Abode has included an iota HD camera that comes packaged with as many security functions as you could ever need: a motion sensor, 93db siren, and two-way voice channel. Compatible with Wi-Fi & 4G cellular networks, the camera would be best placed in a hallway, living room, or perhaps with your main window in view, and the device can automatically switch to 4G if your WIFi fails.
The security bundle is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.
At the time of writing, the best option -- the iota Bundle #1 -- is currently on sale for $199, a massive drop from its typical $700 RRP. Alongside the main iota security camera, this kit also includes a mini door sensor, four door and window sensors, and a key fob.
Read the review: Abode review: Smartly integrated home security
Arlo is a vendor worth exploring if you are interested in investing in a video doorbell to improve your security. When I first installed a video doorbell, I did consider it overkill to upgrade from a standard physical bell, but after enjoying the convenience of one for several years, I wouldn't go back.
They aren't just useful for talking to delivery staff and dealing with packages: they also provide a way for you to secure your front door. As with the Arlo Essential doorbell, you can monitor your front porch, see and talk to visitors, and choose to receive alerts when motion is detected.
Not only that, but the mere existence of a video camera doorbell may also deter unwanted guests.
This bundle includes a doorbell, a Chime accessory, a spare rechargeable battery, screw kits, and a mounting plate.
At the time of writing, Arlo is offering up to 25% off security bundles during its Fall sale.
Also: Arlo's wireless doorbell and camera bundle is $118 off
If you are most concerned about protecting or being able to monitor outdoor spaces, such as your garden, porch, an outside office, or garage doors, the Arlo Pro 4 spotlight camera security bundle is a great option for you.
The Arlo Pro 4 spotlight camera security bundle, available at Best Buy, comes with three Pro 4 cameras that can be mounted outdoors or placed indoors, perhaps on your window sill, for example. Each camera offers a 160-degree field of view and records footage in 2K HDR video.
You can tap into the cameras, day or night, to zoom in on details, and the inclusion of color night vision makes Arlo's cameras an excellent option for vulnerable outside spaces. Furthermore, the typical hassle of installing security solutions outside has been wiped out as each weather-resistant camera is wireless and powered by rechargeable batteries -- and each comes with an anti-theft mount.
The pack also includes batteries, a charging station, screw kits, a security key, and a sign to politely warn would-be intruders that your area is being monitored.
Homeowners who need a professional security service should head over to Vivint, a respected company that provides 24/7 monitoring. If you need a hands-off option where you pay for installation and a subscription, whether for your home or an office, Vivint provides smart cameras, locks, doorbells, security sensors, intrusion detectors, control panels, and smart home automation solutions as bolt-ons depending on your needs.
Read the review: Vivint home security review
We wanted to consider as many security angles to protecting a home and home office as possible. Entry points including windows and doors can be protected through smart door locks, sensors, and cameras, and should an intruder manage to get into a property, monitoring systems that send alerts to homeowners can make all the difference between perpetrators being caught or getting away with their actions.
However, the general trend appears to be toward do-it-yourself setups that can be checked at any time via the user's mobile devices. With this in mind, the best options on the market will balance security, usability, and connectivity -- and will also offer subscriptions for people in higher-risk areas who either require professional monitoring or the ability to store and record footage. At present, Simplisafe combines the best of all worlds.
Home security system
DIY?
Professional monitoring?
Budget friendly?
Price
SimpliSafe Haven home security system
✓
Subscription
✓
$302
Ring Alarm DIY Security kit
✓
Subscription
✓
$329
Abode iota Bundle #1
✓
Subscription
✓
$199
Arlo wireless doorbell bundle
✓
X
✓
$297
Arlo Pro 4 spotlight camera security bundle
✓
X
-
$499
Vivint home security
X
Subscription
-
$Varies
Unlike a business location, homeowners do not need to invest in heavy-duty solutions in order to adequately protect their assets. Instead, a few products that have been carefully selected and placed in weak spots or entry points -- such as a front porch, garden, or ground floor windows -- can be all that is needed.
A camera or two, sensors that monitor windows, and, perhaps, a video doorbell or smart lock to protect your front door should be considered first. Larger properties can benefit from additional security components linked to the same network, but in either case, today's smart home security products can give you peace of mind both in and outside of your house.
Choose this security system...
If you need…
SimpliSafe Haven home security system
A robust home security system
Ring Alarm DIY Security kit
A cheap DIY setup
Abode iota Bundle #1
A smart ecosystem compatible option
Arlo wireless doorbell bundle
Front porch security
Vivint home security packages
Professional monitoring
ZDNET has tested several security systems over the years, plus we have a demonstrated history of delivering breaking security news and in-depth analysis and guides on how to protect yourself whether at home, at work, or online. We researched the best security system brands available for consumers, weighed their pros and cons, and judged them based on their pricing, ease of installation, smart features, and customer reviews.
Sensors are the key ingredient in effective, discreet home security. There are many different kinds of sensors that are utilized in Internet of Things (IoT) products, including infrared, magnetic, audio, and motion, and each application depends on the type of security product involved.
For example, motion sensors are used for video doorbells and both indoor and outdoor cameras -- and heat sensors may also be thrown into the mix -- whereas door and window products may use a combination of motion and magnetic sensors to detect unauthorized entry.
When it comes to today's smart, connected, IoT home security systems, the answer is usually yes. In comparison to business security offerings that are often monitored remotely, the central focus of home systems is to give the user power and visibility -- and this generally requires internet connectivity and a mobile device. Some products will include both WiFi and cellular connectivity, and so if your home hub fails, they can use mobile networks as a backup.
Subscriptions aren't compulsory in many cases when you buy a home security solution. Basic setups may ping alerts to your handset when a sensor detects activity but will not necessarily keep any feeds or recordings for a long duration.
It is worth signing up for a subscription if you want to make sure you have access to past event feeds. In addition, subscription services will usually sweeten the pot with additional layers of security such as professional monitoring, automatic emergency calls, or multiple device monitoring.
While our top picks have included a variety of functions and uses, sometimes, a standalone camera or two does the job you need. You don't always need to invest in a full system to improve the security of your home, and so the below products are also worth considering: