This adorable indoor camera is only $80 during Black Friday
The Ezviz C6 is a pan/tilt camera that captures 2K-resolution video in a spherical enclosure that can detect and track subjects. It moves to follow detected motion day or night and can be set to privacy mode when not in use. As part of an on-page coupon offer, you can get it for only $80.
Using AI, the camera can detect human and pet shapes, making it useful as a pet cam or a baby monitor. It also has hand recognition and two-way talk, which you can use to have hand waving initiate a video call to a phone with the Ezviz app.
The C6 also features privacy mode, where the camera tilts all the way down until the lens is covered. I prefer indoor cameras with privacy covers so I can keep the cameras on during the night and in privacy mode during the day. As I mostly check my indoor cameras at night, great night vision is a must, and the C6 lives up to the challenge with clear color night vision.
When this camera's privacy mode is engaged, all you see is a cute sleeping face, which my toddler finds absolutely hilarious -- this was a bonus feature that helped win us over to the Ezviz C6.
The biggest selling point these Ezviz cameras have for me is the fact that they don't require a paid subscription to use all the capabilities as Ring does.
This Ezviz camera can hold a microSD card of up to 256GB, giving you the option of using local storage only, though you can opt for an Ezviz subscription for encrypted cloud storage. When you use the microSD cards, the cameras will still send you notifications of any pertinent alerts, so you won't miss out on anything by skipping the monthly fees.
Having tried several brands of security cameras, including Wyze, Eufy, Arlo, SwitchBot, and many others, I'm pleasantly surprised with the video quality Ezviz C6 captures, the extra features like pet and human detection, and hand recognition.